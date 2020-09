Welcome to…. WINTER?!?

Check out this video of #snow falling in Denver this morning! Colorado is just one of a few states out west seeing flakes fall, despite the fact that it's only SEPTEMBER! I'll have more on what made this happen on News 2 at 11!@WKRN #SnowInSeptember pic.twitter.com/dfSbw4tyA7

— Kristina Shalhoup (@kshalhoupwx) September 8, 2020