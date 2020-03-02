FOTOS: “Devastada”, se siente la esposa de Kobe Bryant luego de que compartieran imágenes gráficas del accidente
Vanessa Bryant, la esposa de Kobe Bryant ha pedido respeto tras hacer públicas las fotografías que fueron tomadas a unos minutos del accidente del helicóptero donde murieron nueve personas.
Al parecer, las imágenes fueron divulgadas en un bar ubicado en California, Estados Unidos. Esa “violación” hizo que la esposa del basquetbolista hablara con su abogado Gary C. Robb para exigir una fuerte sanción para quienes filtraron las fotografías.
Así lo detalló su abogado: “esta es una violación indescriptible de la decencia humana, el respeto y los derechos de privacidad de las víctimas y sus familias. Nuestra cliente, Vanessa Bryant, está absolutamente devastada. Exigimos que los responsables de estas supuestas acciones se enfrenten a la disciplina más severa posible, y que sus identidades salgan a la luz, para garantizar que las fotos no se divulguen más. Estamos solicitando una investigación de asuntos internos de estos presuntos incidentes”.
VIDEO: ¡DESGARRADOR! Así fue el discurso de la viuda de Koby Bryant en honor a la memoria del basquetbolista y su hija
Asimismo, manifestó que la esposa de Kobe Bryant aún no se ha recuperado, “la Sra. Bryant agradece a la persona que presentó una queja en línea que expone estos actos de injusticia y por la opción de proteger la dignidad humana”. La misma Vanessa Bryant publicó el escrito en su cuenta de Instagram.
CORRECTED: The department at issue is the Los Angeles County Fire Dept (LACoFD) NOT the LAFD KANSAS CITY, Mo.–(repost: BUSINESS WIRE)–Statement From Gary C. Robb, Legal Counsel on Behalf of His Client, Vanessa Bryant: Our client, Vanessa Bryant, is absolutely devastated by allegations that deputies from the Lost Hills Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department publicly disseminated photos from the helicopter crash site. Mrs. Bryant personally went to the Sheriff’s office on January 26th and requested that the area be designated a no-fly zone and protected from photographers. This was of critical importance to her as she desired to protect the dignity of all the victims, and their families. At that time, Sheriff Alex Villanueva assured us all measures would be put in place to protect the families’ privacy, and it is our understanding that he has worked hard to honor those requests. First responders should be trustworthy. It is inexcusable and deplorable that some deputies from the Lost Hills Sheriff’s substation, other surrounding substations and LACOFD would allegedly breach their duty. This is an unspeakable violation of human decency, respect, and of the privacy rights of the victims and their families. We are demanding that those responsible for these alleged actions face the harshest possible discipline, and that their identities be brought to light, to ensure that the photos are not further disseminated. We are requesting an Internal Affairs investigation of these alleged incidents. Mrs. Bryant is grateful to the individual who filed an online complaint exposing these acts of injustice, and for the choice to protect human dignity. We ask that anyone else who has information as to the facts underlying these alleged grievous and shameful incidents contact our office at 816–474-8080 or email via www.robbrobb.com
