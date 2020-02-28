VIDEOS: Así fue el encuentro de Harry y Jon Bon Jovi para grabar la canción de los Invictus Games
El nieto de la Reina Isabel II, Harry de Inglaterra, y el legendario Jon Bon Jovi se reunieron en los estudios Abbey Road para para grabar un tema en beneficio de Invictus Games.
Los dos personajes se encontraron en el lugar donde los Beatles grabaron 11 de sus 13 álbumes y luego se reunieron con el coro de militares veteranos que hacen parte de los juegos.
En redes sociales mostraron el momento en que se metieron en el estudio y grabaron voces y guitarras. Luego muestran parte del proceso de finalización de la canción, cuyas ganancias irán para la competencia de atletismo para militares deportistas heridos en guerra.
Este es uno de los últimos eventos oficiales que Harry lleva a cabo como miembro oficial de la familia real británica.
Testing, testing🎙… • Recorded inside Abbey Road Studios, home to The Beatles and other music legends, The Duke of Sussex joins Jon Bon Jovi and the Invictus Games Choir for a special live session in aid of the Invictus Games Foundation. The song being played, called ‘Unbroken’, was created by Jon Bon Jovi to shine a spotlight on those veterans living with Post Traumatic Stress Injury (PTSI), to honour their service and acknowledge the strength of the Armed Forces community. The Duke and JBJ are both strong supporters of the military community, with The Duke founding the Invictus Games in 2014. The Invictus Games Choir, made up of wounded, injured and sick veterans and serving personnel from all services and different ranks of the UK Armed Forces, have come together to use the power of music to aid their recovery. Although The Duke was unable to sing, leaving the vocals to the professionals, the special single that was recorded in Studio 2 where The Beatles recorded 11 out of their 13 albums, and will be released in March in support of the @WeAreInvictusGames. Video © SussexRoyal
I said I’ll give it a shot…[Sound On 🔊] • Stay tuned for more to come later… #WeAreInvictus
