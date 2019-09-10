VIDEO: ¡Nació ciego y milagroso! Donny ayudó a su ‘abuela’ a librarse del cáncer

Donny, es un gatico rescatado de 2 años, que nació sin ojos y con una condición neurológica llamada Hiperplasia Cerebelosa, y fuera de eso lo hace tambalearse y caerse cuando camina, pero nada es impedimento para ser un ‘gato salvador de vidas’.
Susan Smith lo pensó en adoptarlo: “como ya tenía tres gatos ciegos, sé que no es una tarea fácil encontrar un hogar para un animal con necesidades especiales y este pobre además tiene otra enfermedad, así que mi esposo y yo fuimos por él.”
Nunca pensaron que, “el gato más encantador del mundo” como le dicen sus rescatadores en North Shore Animal League America (NSALA), se convirtió en un gato de terapia certificado.
Donny hace visitas regulares a hospitales, hogares de ancianos y centros de Alzheimer, donde se acomoda felizmente encima de los residentes y pacientes, mientras recibe innumerables caricias. Y fue quien estuvo acompañando a la madre de Smith de 88 años cuando le diagnosticaron cáncer de pulmón, Donny ya tenía todas las credenciales y habilidades que necesitaba para asistirla mientras estaba hospitalizada.
Gatita ciega ayuda a su 'abuela' a que el sufrimiento por el cáncer sea menos dolorosas.
La gata terapéutica #Donny ayudó a su abuela a través de 17 tratamientos de radiación visitándola en el hospital.😻
Donny’s Gran needs him again. She fell (nothing broken) but as a precaution because she is 89 she was admitted to the hospital. She’ll stay a couple of days and then go to rehab to get stronger and then hopefully back home. Donny was put on this earth to comfort the sick and the elderly. How he knows what to do, I will never know. At home yes he is very loving but he acts like a regular cat, but bring him into a facility and he could do this all day. He is truly remarkable! I am in awe of him♥️♥️💋#donnythetherapycat #blindcat #wobblycat #cerebellarhypoplasia #cerebellarabiotrophy #seizures #paralyzedcat #thedodo #catsofinstagram #cats_of_instagram #catsofworld #catconworldwide #catsandwomen @cats_of_instagram
Well CatDad is feeling so much better with the help of an IV drip and #donnytheblindtherapycat On Monday we’ll find out if he’ll need surgery or he’ll be able to manage his condition with diet and medication. Thanks again for all of your caring comments. We truly appreciate how many have reached out that they have suffered from Colitis and how painful it is and what they’ve done to manage it. #blindcat #servicecat #hospital #ulcerativecolitis #painmanagement #specialneedscats #magical #wobblycat #cerebellarhypoplasia #thedodo #catsofinstagram #cats_of_instagram #catconworldwide #ivvitamindrip
