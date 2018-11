VIDEO: Joven de 13 años rompió su propio récord mundial tras saltar a la cuerda 136 veces en 30 segundos

Teen Double Dutch champ breaks own Guinness World Record in Shanghai as he jumps 136 times in 30 seconds during the Double Dutch Contest Shanghai Vol.5 on Sunday. His light-footed performance saw him skipping an average 9.07 times per second. https://t.co/AUQ1x5WxGx pic.twitter.com/iPiN9ZaSJV

— Global Times (@globaltimesnews) 20 de noviembre de 2018