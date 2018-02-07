VIDEO: Así sorprendió Vicente Fernández a 500 fanáticos

'Chente' mandó a armar tarima

Vicente Fernández/ Tomada de Instagram: @_vicentefdez
De un momento a otro, los 500 turistas que recorrían el famoso rancho de Vicente Fernández en Jalisco, terminaron siendo los invitados principales a un concierto sin precedentes.

El charro, además de sorprender a los fanáticos con su presencia, montó todo y tarima para darles un sorpresivo show de unos 30 minutos en su hogar, Los Tres Potrillos.

El mismo artista compartió el momento en sus redes sociales, y los fans capturaron cortos videos de lo sucedido.

