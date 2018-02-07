VIDEO: Así sorprendió Vicente Fernández a 500 fanáticos

De un momento a otro, los 500 turistas que recorrían el famoso rancho de Vicente Fernández en Jalisco, terminaron siendo los invitados principales a un concierto sin precedentes.
El charro, además de sorprender a los fanáticos con su presencia, montó todo y tarima para darles un sorpresivo show de unos 30 minutos en su hogar, Los Tres Potrillos.
El mismo artista compartió el momento en sus redes sociales, y los fans capturaron cortos videos de lo sucedido.
When your parents and family are living their best lives…but this amazing moment that happened for my mother it’s def one of her bucket list moments..I say that my Tio Rafelito is opening all of these doors for them, he passed away a few years ago and it was his dream to go to Mexico with my mom to go see her fav team Las Aguilas play and to one day meet #VicenteFernandez and today that happened but the culminating moment to this day was that he sang my uncles favorite song A Mi Manera…I just knew my uncle was with them the whole time…I’m so happy that this magical moment happened for all of them..love y’all keep enjoying your vacation