Resumen: El huracán Milton deja una huella de abandono animal. Perros amarrados y otros rescatados reflejan la vulnerabilidad de las mascotas durante desastres naturales. Y qué tal los gallos y las grullas adueñados de las calles
Minuto30.com .- En medio de las catástrofes ocasionadas por el huracán Milton quedaron también afectados los animales. Unos abandonados, otros rescatados y otros que «se adueñan» de las calles.
Dos perritos uno en Yucatán y otro en Florida debieron ser rescatados por las autoridades, pues fueron abandonados a su suerte por su dueños y amarrados en sitios estratégicos donde Milton los «pudiera encontrar».
Algunas grullas que salieron por las calles de las ciudades de la península norteamericana graznando «a todo taco» alertando la emergencia.
Gallos «adueñados» de las vías de Tampa e incluso un hombre salió en medio de las lluvias a rescatar un nido que estaba en un árbol y podría ser afectado por los azotes de Milton.
Y no podía faltar… un gatico escondido bajo un carro, buscando refugio de las fuertes lluvias.
Acá algunos de los videos que circulan en redes
Just hours before #HurricaneMilton is set to strike Florida, residents in several neighborhoods have witnessed an eerie spectacle
Groups of Sandhill cranes gathering and emitting sharp, urgent calls, as if signaling the need to flee#Miltonpic.twitter.com/ECMaC5t4hi
— BlueGreen Planet (@De_le_Vega) October 9, 2024
Man saves mama bird and her babies during a #Hurricane in Florida.. #hurricanemilton2024 #HurricanMilton #Milton#Milton2024 #Floridapic.twitter.com/Zju7HFkJkw
— BlueGreen Planet (@De_le_Vega) October 9, 2024
| HURACÁN MILTON: Tres personas a bordo de un vehículo rescataron a un gato que se refugió debajo del auto. Una persona que pasaba por allí les señaló que escuchó un maullido.
pic.twitter.com/qZymPHVbhU
— Alerta News 24 (@AlertaNews24) October 9, 2024
Live update from Tampa ahead of Hurricane, we have roosters dominating the streets #hurricanemilton2024 #HurricanMilton #Milton #Milton2024 #TampaStrongpic.twitter.com/gwR77A0TeE
— BlueGreen Planet (@De_le_Vega) October 9, 2024
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Troopers rescue a dog left tied to a pole on I-75 as Hurricane Milton approaches
Very sad to see the poor dog in such a tough situation, who could have done that #HurricaneMilton #HuracanMilton #Milton #Milton2024 #TampaBay #Florida pic.twitter.com/1try3LWDWF
— BlueGreen Planet (@De_le_Vega) October 9, 2024
