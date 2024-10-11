Lo que sucedió con los animalitos al paso de ‘Milton’: Historias curiosas y algunas desgarradoras

Resumen: El huracán Milton deja una huella de abandono animal. Perros amarrados y otros rescatados reflejan la vulnerabilidad de las mascotas durante desastres naturales. Y qué tal los gallos y las grullas adueñados de las calles

Minuto30.com .- En medio de las catástrofes ocasionadas por el huracán Milton quedaron también afectados los animales. Unos abandonados, otros rescatados y otros que «se adueñan» de las calles.

Dos perritos uno en Yucatán y otro en Florida debieron ser rescatados por las autoridades, pues fueron abandonados a su suerte por su dueños y amarrados en sitios estratégicos donde Milton los «pudiera encontrar».

Algunas grullas que salieron por las calles de las ciudades de la península norteamericana graznando «a todo taco» alertando la emergencia.

Gallos «adueñados» de las vías de Tampa e incluso un hombre salió en medio de las lluvias a rescatar un nido que estaba en un árbol y podría ser afectado por los azotes de Milton.

Y no podía faltar… un gatico escondido bajo un carro, buscando refugio de las fuertes lluvias.

Acá algunos de los videos que circulan en redes

