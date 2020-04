¡Notable!: Wilmar Barrios donó 500 mercados para las familias más vulnerables en Cartagena

.@wilmarBarrios8 has paid for 500 food packs to help support families in need in his home city of Cartagena, Colombia 💙

"In Cartagena, many are struggling with the quarantine situation, and I wanted to do something for them, to help a little. I plan to continue this." pic.twitter.com/CHs5QZEbOK

