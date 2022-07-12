«Succession», «Ted Lasso» y «The White Lotus» lideran las nominaciones a los Emmy

La serie dramática «Succession» consiguió 25 nominaciones para la 74 edición de los Emmy y se convirtió en la producción con más candidaturas, seguida de «Ted Lasso» y «The White Lotus», ambas con 20, anunció la Academia de Televisión de EE.UU.
Ted Lasso», «Hacks», «Abbott Elementary», «Barry», «Curb Your Enthusiasm», «The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel», «Only Murders in the Building» y «What We Do in the Shadows» fueron nominadas este martes al Emmy a la mejor serie de comedia, anunció la Academia de la Televisión estadounidense.
La 74 edición de los Emmy, los premios más importantes de la industria televisiva, se celebrará el próximo 12 de septiembre en Los Ángeles.
Lista completa de los nominados a los Emmy.
SERIE DE DRAMA
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Succession
Yellowjackets
SERIE DE COMEDIA
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows
MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA LA TELEVISIÓN
Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
ACTOR PROTAGONISTA DE DRAMA
Jason Bateman – Ozark
Brian Cox – Succession
Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Adam Scott – Severance
Jeremy Strong – Succession
ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA DE DRAMA
Jodie Comer – Killing eVE
Laura Linney – Ozark
Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjakets
Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
Zendaya – Euphoria
ACTOR DE REPARTO DE DRAMA
Nicholas Braun – Succession
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Park Hae-soo – Squid Game
Matthew Macfadyen – Succession
John Turturro – Severance
Christopher Walken – Severance
Oh Yeong-su – Squid Game
ACTRIZ DE REPARTO DE DRAMA
Patricia Arquette – Severance
Julia Garner – Ozark
Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game
Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets
Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron – Succession
Sarah Snook – Succession
Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria
ACTOR PROTAGONISTA DE COMEDIA
Donald Glover – Atlanta
Bil Hader – Barry
Nicholas Hoult – The Great
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA DE COMEDIA
Rachel Brosnahan – Marvelos Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning – The Great
Issa Rae – Insecure
Jean Smart – Hacks
ACTOR DE REPARTO DE COMEDIA
Anthony Carrigan – Barry
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
Toheeb Jimoh – Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed – Ted Lasso
Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler – Barry
Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live
ACTRIZ DE REPARTO DE COMEDIA
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live
Sarah Niles – Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple – Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
ACTOR PROTAGONISTA DE MINISERIE O TV MOVIE
Colin Firth – The Staircase
Andrew Garfield – under the Banner of Heaven
Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a Marriage
Michael Keaton – Dopesick
Himesh Patel – Station 11
Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy
ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA DE MINISERIE O TV MOVIE
Toni Collette – The Staircase
Julia Garner – Ozark
Lili James – Pam & Tommy
Sarah Paulson – Impeachment
Margaret Qualley – Maid
Amanda Saefried – The Dropout
SERIE TALK SHOW O VARIETY
The Daily Show con Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John oLIVER
Late night with Seth Myers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
PROGRAMA DE COMPETENCIAS O REALITY
The Amazing Race
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Girls
Nailed It
Ru’Paul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
