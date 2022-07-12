«Succession», «Ted Lasso» y «The White Lotus» lideran las nominaciones a los Emmy

La serie dramática «Succession» consiguió 25 nominaciones para la 74 edición de los Emmy y se convirtió en la producción con más candidaturas, seguida de «Ted Lasso» y «The White Lotus», ambas con 20, anunció la Academia de Televisión de EE.UU.

Ted Lasso», «Hacks», «Abbott Elementary», «Barry», «Curb Your Enthusiasm», «The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel», «Only Murders in the Building» y «What We Do in the Shadows» fueron nominadas este martes al Emmy a la mejor serie de comedia, anunció la Academia de la Televisión estadounidense.

La 74 edición de los Emmy, los premios más importantes de la industria televisiva, se celebrará el próximo 12 de septiembre en Los Ángeles.

Lista completa de los nominados a los Emmy.

SERIE DE DRAMA

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets

SERIE DE COMEDIA

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA LA TELEVISIÓN

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

ACTOR PROTAGONISTA DE DRAMA

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Brian Cox – Succession

Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Adam Scott – Severance

Jeremy Strong – Succession

ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA DE DRAMA

Jodie Comer – Killing eVE

Laura Linney – Ozark

Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjakets

Sandra Oh – Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show

Zendaya – Euphoria

ACTOR DE REPARTO DE DRAMA

Nicholas Braun – Succession

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Park Hae-soo – Squid Game

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession

John Turturro – Severance

Christopher Walken – Severance

Oh Yeong-su – Squid Game

ACTRIZ DE REPARTO DE DRAMA

Patricia Arquette – Severance

Julia Garner – Ozark

Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game

Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron – Succession

Sarah Snook – Succession

Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria

ACTOR PROTAGONISTA DE COMEDIA

Donald Glover – Atlanta

Bil Hader – Barry

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA DE COMEDIA

Rachel Brosnahan – Marvelos Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning – The Great

Issa Rae – Insecure

Jean Smart – Hacks

ACTOR DE REPARTO DE COMEDIA

Anthony Carrigan – Barry

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

Toheeb Jimoh – Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed – Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler – Barry

Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live

ACTRIZ DE REPARTO DE COMEDIA

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles – Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple – Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

ACTOR PROTAGONISTA DE MINISERIE O TV MOVIE

Colin Firth – The Staircase

Andrew Garfield – under the Banner of Heaven

Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton – Dopesick

Himesh Patel – Station 11

Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy

ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA DE MINISERIE O TV MOVIE

Toni Collette – The Staircase

Julia Garner – Ozark

Lili James – Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson – Impeachment

Margaret Qualley – Maid

Amanda Saefried – The Dropout

SERIE TALK SHOW O VARIETY

The Daily Show con Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John oLIVER

Late night with Seth Myers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

PROGRAMA DE COMPETENCIAS O REALITY

The Amazing Race

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Girls

Nailed It

Ru’Paul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

