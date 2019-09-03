“No salgas a la calle tomada de la mano con tu novia y estarás una película de Marvel”, le dijeron a Kristen Stewart

La actriz Kristen Stewart está cada vez más abierta a los medios de comunicación y esta vez le contó a Harper’s Bazaar Inglaterra el insólito pedido que una vez le hicieron dentro de la industria de Hollywood.
Kristen hace parte de la edición de octubre de la revista y habló abiertamente sobre sus vivencias en el séptimo arte y cómo es ser mujer en uno de los ambientes más hostiles para las mujeres en el mundo. “Me han dicho totalmente ‘si sólo quieres hacerte un favor y no salir de la mano con tu novia en público podrías conseguir una película en Marvel’. No quiero trabajar con gente así”, afirma la actriz, quien hace poco fue vista muy cariñosa con la guionista Dylan Meyer.
En este momento Steward está disfrutando de su reconocimiento y declara que está feliz con que las personas ahora sean ambiguas y se refirió a esa declaración que le valió un sinfín de críticas, cuando dijo que se sentía “muy gay”. “Sentía una responsabilidad enorme, una que realmente me preocupaba, no podía decir que era una cosa u otra, porque entonces de alguna manera estaría abandonando al otro… Creo que ni siquiera tenemos palabras para describir las complejidades de la identidad en este momento. Mucho de ese espíritu se trata de encontrar un nuevo lenguaje. Y realmente entender que tu hogar de palabras, por decirlo así, lo construyes tú mismo”, afirmó.
A continuación algunas fotos del editorial de Kristen para Harper’s Bazaar UK.
The courage to be her own woman: Kristen Stewart opens up about her fluid sexuality, directorial debut and finding the freedom to be herself.
After being catapulted into global stardom as a teenager in The Twilight Saga, Kristen Stewart moved on to more challenging roles, winning acclaim for her performances in thought-provoking independent films. Now, as she returns to the mainstream with Charlie's Angels, she opens up about her fluid sexuality, directorial debut and finding the freedom to be herself.
"I try to avoid the word 'awkward'," Stewart says, remembering that time. "I want to reclaim that word, because it's been used too violently against me."
"I never valued the fame thing as much as I valued the experiences I got to do while working"