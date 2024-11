Marvel regresó a la Comic-Con con sendas sorpresas

Harrison Ford takes the stage at Hall H. #CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld #SDCC pic.twitter.com/3TAOB8waKY

“New mask, same task.”

Robert Downey Jr. surprises Hall H to announce his return to the MCU as Doctor Doom. pic.twitter.com/j1SEjzse3p

— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 28, 2024