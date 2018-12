Llevó a motilar a su mascota y se la entregaron con la lengua amputada

This is really awful @PetsatHome… the pic of poor Marley's tongue! 👅🙈 I hope he is OK and serious action has been taken in the #Peterborough store. This is not good enough 😡😡 #dog #doggrooming #shockinghttps://t.co/BD0zUSEhvl

— Ernie 🐾 (@ernpup) 17 de diciembre de 2018