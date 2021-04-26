Lista de ganadores de los Premios Óscar 2021

La 93ª ceremonia de los Premios Óscar 2021 de la Academia de Hollywood se llevaron a cabo el pasado domingo y fueron emitidos desde el Dolby Theater de Los Ángeles y desde Union Station.

La directora Chloé Zhao hizo historia el domingo con su propia victoria como mejor directora. Zhao y su ‘Nomadland’, la película de nómadas norteamericanos se lleva tres estatuillas en una gala, y Anthony Hopkins como ‘Mejor Actor’.

Esta es la lista completa de ganadores los Premios Óscar 2021:

MEJOR PELÍCULA

«The Father»

«Judas and the Black Messiah»

«Mank»

«Minari»

«Nomadland» GANADORA

«Promising Young Woman»

«Sound of Metal»

«The Trial of the Chicago 7″

ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Maria Bakalova, «Borat Subsequent Moviefilm»

Glenn Close, «Hillbilly Elegy»

Olivia Colman, «The Father»

Amanda Seyfried, «Mank»

Yuh-jung Youn, «Minari» GANADORA

ACTOR DE REPARTO

Sacha Baron Cohen, «The Trial of the Chicago 7»

Daniel Kaluuya, «Judas and the Black Messiah» GANADOR

Leslie Odom Jr., «One Night in Miami»

Paul Raci, «Sound of Metal»

Lakeith Stanfield, «Judas and the Black Messiah»

PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL

«Another Round» – Denmark GANADORA

«Better Days» – Hong Kong

«Collective» – Romania

«The Man Who Sold His Skin» – Tunisia

Qu Vadis, Aida? – Bosnia and Herzegovina

DOCUMENTAL (CORTO)

«Colette» GANADOR

«A Concerto Is a Conversation»

«Do Not Split»

«Hunger Ward»

«A Love Song For Latasha»

DOCUMENTAL

«Collective»

«Crip Camp»

«The Mole Agent»

«My Octopus Teacher» GANADOR

«Time»

CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

«Fight For You» from «Judas and the Black Messiah» GANADORA

«Hear My Voice» from «The Trial of the Chicago 7»

«Husavik» from «Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga»

«lo Sì (Seen)» from «The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)»

«Speak Now» from «One Night in Miami…»

PELÍCULA ANIMADA

«Onward»

«Over the Moon»

«A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon»

«Soul» GANADORA

«Wolfwalkers»

GUIÓN ADAPTADO

«Borat Subsequent MovieFilm»

«The Father» GANADOR

«Nomadland»

«One Night in Miami»

«The White Tiger»

GUIÓN ORIGINAL

«Judas and the Black Messiah»

«Minari»

«Promising Young Woman» GANADOR

«Sound of Metal»

«The Trial of the Chicago 7»

ACTOR PRINCIPAL

Riz Ahmed, «Sound of Metal»

Chadwick Boseman, «Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom»

Anthony Hopkins, «The Father» GANADOR

Gary Oldman, «Mank»

Steven Yeun, «Minari»

ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL

Viola Davis, «Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom»

Andra Day, «The United States vs. Billie Holiday»

Vanessa Kirby, «Pieces of a Woman»

Frances McDormand, «Nomadland» GANADORA

Carey Mulligan, «Promising Young Woman»

DIRECTOR

Thomas Vinterberg, «Another Round»

David Fincher, «Mank»

Lee Isaac Chung, «Minari»

Chloe Zhao, «Nomadland» GANADORA

Emerald Fennell, «Promising Young Woman»

DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

«The Father»

«Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom»

«Mank» GANADORA

«News of the World»

«Tenet»

FOTOGRAFÍA

Sean Bobbitt, «Judas and the Black Messiah»

Erik Messerschmidt, «Mank» GANADORA

Dariusz Wolski, «News of the World»

Joshua James Richards, «Nomadland»

Phedon Papamichael , «The Trial of the Chicago 7»

DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

«Emma»

«Ma Rainey’s Blackbottom» GANADORA

«Mank»

«Mulan»

«Pinocchio»

SONIDO

«Greyhound»

«Mank»

«News of the World»

«Soul»

«Sound of Metal» GANADORA

CORTO ANIMADO

«Burrow»

«Genius Loci»

«If Anything Happens I Love You» GANADOR

«Opera»

«Yes-People»

CORTO

«Feeling Through»

«The Letter Room»

«The Present»

«Two Distant Strangers» GANADOR

«White Eye»

MÚSICA ORIGINAL

«Da 5 Bloods»

«Mank»

«Minari»

«News of the World»

«Soul» GANADORA

EFECTOS VISUALES

«Love and Monsters»

«The Midnight Sky»

«Mulan»

«The One and Only Ivan»

«Tenet» GANADORA

EDICIÓN

«The Father»

«Nomadland»

«Promising Young Woman»

«Sound of Metal» GANADORA

«The Trial of the Chicago 7»

MAQUILLAJE

«Emma»

«Hillbilly Elegy»

«Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom» GANADORA

«Mank»

«Pinocchio»