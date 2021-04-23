Síguenos

Cine

La lista completa de nominaciones en la 93 edición de los Óscar

Cine

Los Óscar de la pandemia, cierran un año de cines vacíos

Cine

"Godzilla vs. Kong" reina por tercera semana seguida en los cines de EE.UU.

Cine

Greeicy Rendón volverá a la actuación en ‘Ritmo Salvaje’

Cine

¿No se lo merece?: 'La Roca' no pudo creer que el calvo más sexy del mundo sea el príncipe William

Cine

El Ficci de Cartagena arranca presencial con cine bajo las estrellas

Cine

“Lo siento mucho”: Las palabras de Snyder por ‘empañado’ estreno virtual de La Liga de la Justicia

Cine

Angelina Jolie presentará pruebas de violencia doméstica en contra de Brad Pitt; sus hijos también testificarán

Cine

"Dolittle" y Robert Downey Jr. nominados a lo peor del cine en los Razzie

Cine

"Avatar" podría volver a ser la cinta más taquillera de la historia

Cine

La lista completa de nominaciones en la 93 edición de los Óscar

Publicado

hace 2 horas

el

Una estatua de los Oscar antes de recibir una capa de pintura. EFE/PAUL BUCK/ Archivo
Una estatua de los Oscar antes de recibir una capa de pintura. EFE/PAUL BUCK/ Archivo

Los Ángeles (EE.UU.), 23 abr (EFE).- «Mank», «The Father», «Judas and the Black Messiah», «Minari», «Sound of Metal», «The Trial of the Chicago 7» y «Nomadland» acaparan las nominaciones para la 93 edición de los Óscar, que se celebran este domingo en Los Ángeles.

Esta es la lista completa de las nominaciones:

MEJOR PELÍCULA

«The Father».
«Judas and the Black Messiah».
«Mank».
«Minari».
«Nomadland».
«Promising Young Woman».
«Sound of Metal».
«The Trial of the Chicago 7».

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Thomas Vinterberg («Another Round»).
David Fincher («Mank»).
Lee Isaac Chung («Minari»).
Chloé Zhao («Nomadland»).
Emerald Fennell («Promising Young Woman»).

MEJOR ACTOR

Riz Ahmed («Sound of Metal»).
Chadwick Boseman («Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom»).
Anthony Hopkins («The Father»).
Gary Oldman («Mank»).
Steven Yeun («Minari»).

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Viola Davis («Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom»).
Andra Day («The United States v. Billie Holiday»).
Vanessa Kirby («Pieces of a Woman»).
Frances McDormand («Nomadland»).
Carey Mulligan («Promising Young Woman»).

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Sacha Baron Cohen («The Trial of the Chicago 7»).
Daniel Kaluuya («Judas and the Black Messiah»).
Leslie Odom Jr. («One Night in Miami»).
Paul Raci («Sound of Metal»).
Lakeith Stanfield («Judas and the Black Messiah»).

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Maria Bakalova («Borat Subsequent Moviefilm»).
Glenn Close («Hillbilly Elegy»).
Olivia Colman («The Father»).
Amanda Seyfried («Mank»).
Yuh-jung Youn («Minari»).

MEJOR FILME DE ANIMACIÓN

«Onward».
«Over the Moon».
«A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon».
«Soul».
«Wolfwalkers».

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

Sacha Baron Cohen y Anthony Hines, por «Borat Subsequent Moviefilm».
Christopher Hampton y Florian Zeller, por «The Father».
Chloé Zhao, por «Nomadland».
Kemp Powers, por «One Night in Miami».
Ramin Bahrani, por «The White Tiger».

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

Will Berson y Shaka King, por «Judas and the Black Messiah».
Lee Isaac Chung, por «Minari».
Emerald Fennell, por «Promising Young Woman».
Darius Marder y Abraham Marder, por «Sound of Metal».
Aaron Sorkin, por «The Trial of the Chicago 7».

MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL

«Another Round» (Dinamarca).
«Better Days» (Hong Kong).
«Collective» (Rumanía).
«The Man Who Sold His Skin» (Túnez).
«Quo Vadis, Aida?»(Bosnia-Herzegovina).

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

«Fight for You» («Judas and the Black Messiah»). Música de H.E.R. y Dernst Emile II. Letra de H.E.R. y Tiara Thomas.
«Hear My Voice» («The Trial of the Chicago 7»). Música de Daniel Pemberton. Letra de Daniel Pemberton y Celeste Waite.
«Húsavík» («Eurovision Song Contest»). Música y Letra de Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus y Rickard Göransson.
«Io Si (Seen)» («The Life Ahead»). Música de Diane Warren. Letra de Diane Warren y Laura Pausini.
«Speak Now» («One Night in Miami»). Música y Letra de Leslie Odom, Jr. y Sam Ashworth

MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL

«Da 5 Bloods» (Terence Blanchard).
«Mank» (Trent Reznor y Atticus Ross).
«Minari» (Emile Mosseri).
«News of the World» (James Newton Howard).
«Soul» (Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross y Jon Batiste).

MEJOR SONIDO

«Greyhound» (Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders y David Wyman9.
«Mank» (Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance y Drew Kunin).
«News of the World» (Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller y John Pritchett).
«Soul» (Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott y David Parker).
«Sound of Metal» (Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés y Phillip Bladh).

MEJOR VESTUARIO

Alexandra Byrne, por «Emma».
Trish Summerville, por «Mank».
Ann Roth, por «Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom».
Bina Daigeler, por «Mulan».
Massimo Cantini Parrini, por «Pinocchio».

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN

«Burrow».
«Genius Loci».
«If Anything Happens I Love You».
«Opera».
«Yes-People».

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ACCIÓN

«Feeling Through».
«The Letter Room».
«The Present».
«Two Distant Strangers».
«White Eye».

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

Sean Nobbit, por «Judas and the Black Messiah».
Erik Messerschmidt, por «Mank»
Dariusz Wolski, por «News of the World».
Joshua James Richards, por «Nomadland».
Phedos Papamichel, por «The Trial of the Chicago».

MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

«Collective», de Alexander Nanau.
«Crip Camp», de Nicole Newnham y James LeBrecht.
«The Mole Agent», de Maite Alberdi.
«My Octopus Teacher», de Pippa Ehrlich y James Reed.
«Time», de Garrett Bradley.

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

«Colette».
«A Concerto Is a Conversation».
«Do Not Split».
«Hunger Ward».
«A Love Song for Latasha».

MEJOR MONTAJE

Yorgos Lamprinos, por «The Father».
Chloé Zhao, por «Nomadland».
Frédéric Thoraval, por «Promising Young Woman».
Mikkel E. G. Nielsen, por «Sound of Metal».
Alan Baumgarten , por «The Trial of the Chicago 7».

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

Marese Langan, Laura Allen y Claudia Stolze, por «Emma».
Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle y Patricia Dehaney, por «Hillbilly Elegy».
Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal y Jamika Wilson, por «Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom».
Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri y Colleen LaBaff, por «Mank».
Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli and Francesco Pegoretti, por «Pinocchio».

MEJOR PRODUCCIÓN ARTÍSTICA

«The Father» (Peter Francis y Cathy Featherstone).
«Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom» (Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara y Diana Stoughton)
«Mank» (Donald Graham Burt y Jan Pascale)
«News of the World» (David Crank y Elizabeth Keenan).
«Tenet» (Nathan Crowley y Kathy Lucas).

MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES

Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt y Brian Cox, por «Love and Monsters».
Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon y David Watkins, por «The Midnight Sky».
Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury y Steve Ingram, por «Mulan».
Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones y Santiago Colomo Martinez, por «The One and Only Ivan».
Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley y Scott Fisher, por «Tenet».

Notas Relacionadas:
Publicidad
Comments
Publicidad

Medellín

El Poblado El Poblado
Noticias de Medellínhace 2 horas

EN VIDEO: Fletero que se puso a robar con un ‘mentiroso’ terminó con una bala de la Policía

Los fleteros cayeron tras cometer un hurto en un local de El Poblado
Metro de Medellín Metro de Medellín
Noticias de Medellínhace 2 horas

¿Se quitó alguien la vida? Reportan “incidente con una persona en la vía” en el Metro de Medellín

El Metro de Medellín reportó en horas de la mañana de este viernes 23 de abril un “incidente con persona...
alias Guchi alias Guchi
Noticias de Medellínhace 2 horas

EN VIDEO: Cayó alias “Guchi” un reconocido fletero que tenía azotada la ciudad

Cometió un millonario robo en un restaurante de Laureles donde atracó a todo el mundo
Villanueva Villanueva
Noticias de Medellínhace 4 horas

FOTOS: Identifican al joven asesinado en Villanueva, al parecer tenía domiciliaria

El hombre fue asesinado en horas de la noche del pasado jueves 22 de abril
pico y placa pico y placa
Noticias de Medellínhace 17 horas

¡Solo taxis! Pico y Placa para este 23 de abril en Medellín y el Área Metropolitana

Incumplir la medida se sanciona con 15 salarios mínimos legales diarios vigentes
Villanueva-hombre-asesinado Villanueva-hombre-asesinado
Noticias de Medellínhace 18 horas

FOTOS: A bala asesinaron a un hombre en el sector de Villanueva, en pleno centro de Medellín

Hacía las 6:10 de la tarde, las autoridades recibieron una llamada de la comunidad, notificando el asesinato de un hombre...
Publicidad