Le suspendieron el título a Dillian Whyte mientras investigan su aparente dopaje en pelea contra Óscar Rivas

El Consejo Mundial de Boxeo (CMB) informó este martes 30 de julio la suspensión provisional del reconocimiento del jamaicano Dillian Whyte como Campeón Mundial Interino de Peso Pesado, esto mientras avanzan las investigaciones por un aparente dopaje, caber recordar que dicho título lo ganó tras derrotar por decisión al colombiano Óscar Rivas.
En el comunicado el CMB indicó que recibió una información por parte de la K Anti-Doping (UKAD) sobre “una muestra recolectada al Sr. Dillian Whyte en relación a su pelea contra Óscar Rivas que arrojó un hallazgo adverso”, por este motivo decidieron suspender temporalmente el título al boxeador.
Así mismo informaron que Whyte y su equipo fueron notificados de la decisión, además “se le dará al Sr. Whyte la oportunidad de presentar su posición ante el CMB en una audiencia de investigación, a lo largo de su investigación y audiencia, el CMB brindará al Sr. Whyte y a su equipo, la oportunidad de presentar cualquier información y materiales disponibles, así como cualquier tipo evidencia exculpatoria que puedan considerar apropiado”.
Por otra parte el actual campeón invicto de la categoría de pesos pesados, el estadounidense Deontay Leshun Wilder, tomó partido y cuestionó fuertemente el posible positivo por dopaje de Dillian:
“Acabamos de tener a un boxeador que murió en el ring (Maxim Dadashev) por recibir muchos golpes y ahora aparece este idiota usando drogas para poder ser alguien en su carrera profesional porque no es suficiente, Óscar Rivas fue el oponente contra el que Dillian lucho drogado y aún así estuvo a punto de perder”, escribió Deontay en sus redes sociales.
