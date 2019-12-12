 La estrella infantil de 14 años Jack Burns fue hallado muerto en su casa | La estrella infantil de 14 años Jack Burns fue hallado muerto en su casa
    La estrella infantil de 14 años Jack Burns fue hallado muerto en su casa


    Jack Burns. Foto: Instagram.

    El catalogado “Billy Elliot escocés” Jack Burns, fue encontrado muerto en su domicilio el pasado 1 de diciembre.

    Jack se hizo famoso por sus interpretaciones en series como ‘Outlander‘ o ‘Plain Sight‘, pero su verdadero talento era el baile, pues con tan solo nueve años ya bailaba en la Glasgow Ballet School, para posteriormente hacer parte de la Elite Academy of Dance.

    Pero su muerte ha llegado como un baldado de agua fría para el mundo del espectáculo, cuyas causas no se dieron a conocer. Por ahora se conoce que las honras fúnebres se llevarán en la localidad donde vivía el próximo 12 de diciembre y las autoridades descartan que haya sido un deceso violento.

     

    Ver esta publicación en Instagram

     

    IT IS WITH DEEP REGRET… that we are sharing this information with you today on our social media platforms. Last week, we emailed all of our current students’ parents and guardians with the terribly sad news about the passing of one of our exceptionally talented young students, Jack Burns and so many of you have got in touch to pass on your deepest sympathies and to enquire about the details of the funeral as well as asking if it is possible for you and/or your child to attend. Jack’s parents are very grateful for all your thoughts and prayers and have asked us to get in touch with you all regarding the funeral details. They have also expressed their wish for UKTheatreSchool to now post the information on our social media platforms so that everyone who wants to attend Jack’s funeral has all of the necessary information. Please now feel free to share this information with anyone who may want to know the details in order to attend. Jack’s family have said that anyone who would like to attend his funeral is more than welcome. They have also mentioned that children and young people from Jack’s ballet schools will be wearing their youth group hoodies as a tribute to Jack and the groups that he loved to attend. Jack’s family have asked that if your child is attending, then it would be lovely to do similar and wear their UKTS hoodies in Jack’s honour. The funeral details are as follows: Thursday 12th December at 10am St Mary’s Church 14 Patrick Street Greenock PA16 8NA . . COMPLIMENTARY BUS FROM UKTS: We are arranging for a coach to take current students from UKTheatreSchool to and from the funeral. Please check your email for details of this and follow the instruction to reserve your seat. We must receive notification by 3pm tomorrow (Tue 10 Dec). Please ensure to email only to request a seat on the bus. Unfortunately, we cannot accept any requests via social media. . . If you require any further info, please let us know as soon as possible. We truly hope you are coping with this very sad news and if you need anything, please get in touch.

    Una publicación compartida de UKTheatre School (@uktheatreschool) el




