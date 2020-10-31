Por -

FOTOS: ¡Increíble! Mujer de 51 años dará a luz a su propio nieto, su hija no podía tener hijos y le prestó su vientre

Embarazo de nieto Tomadas de Instagram: @ivf.surrogacy.diary

Una increíble pero emotiva historia en Estados Unidos en la que una mujer de 51 años le prestó el vientre a su hija de 29 para dar a luz a su propio nieto, se volvió viral y es una muestra de lo que una madre puede hacer por sus hijos.

Y es que la mujer de 29 años junto a su esposo trataron de quedar en embarazo en varias oportunidades, pero tras varios abortos y complicaciones, el médico le informó a la pareja que no podían tener hijos debido a que la mujer desarrolló “una afección llamada síndrome de Asherman. El síndrome de Asherman es donde se forman bandas de tejido cicatricial dentro del útero”, dijo ella misma en una publicación en Instagram.

Lo anterior, hizo que el útero de la mujer fuera incapaz de tener un hijo, por lo cual su madre, decidió prestarle su vientre para quedar en embarazo a través de la fecundación In Vitro y logró el embarazo a los 51 años. “Como ya habíamos pasado por la FIV, y mi esposo y yo no tuvimos problemas para crear embriones con mi óvulo y su esperma. La mitad del trabajo estaba hecho. Nuestros embriones ya estaban congelados esperándonos”, expresó la mujer.

La mujer de 51 años se encuentra en la semana 38 del embarazo y espera con ansias a su nieta; el parto está programado para el 12 de noviembre.

⁣ A lot of new followers here! ⁣ Quick recap! ⁣ ⁣ My name is Breanna and my husband here is Aaron! In the middle is my sweet mama who’s ! ⁣ ⁣ We are over the moon excited, but it took a long hard road to get here. After many many years of infertility and loss, we had our doctor come to us and say that ultimately my uterus was incapable of growing a child. ⁣ ⁣ On our path to become parents, I had a few miscarriages, and one that required a D&C (procedure to remove pregnancy) and I developed a condition called Ashermans Syndrome. Ashermans Syndrome is where bands of scar tissue form inside your uterus. Most commonly from a D&C procedure. Google will tell you it’s rare, but that’s not true. It mostly goes undiagnosed. I had no idea this could happen prior to going in to the operating room that day, and I am still devastated by it. ⁣ ⁣ My mama came to me multiple times offering to carry for us. My response? I laughed. “you crazy!?” lol… I did not think that was even possible. My mom, Julie, is 51 years old and had already been through menopause! But she was persistent. One thing about my mom is when she sets her mind to something, she goes for it. She’s a hardcore athlete, who’s completed multiple Boston marathons and super into heath and fitness. She sets a goal and she goes for it. ⁣ ⁣ Since we already had been through IVF, and my husband and I had no issues creating embryos with my egg and his sperm. Half the work was done. Our embryos were frozen already waiting for us. Once our fertility doctor was on board, he prepared my moms body to carry, taking her out of menopause through hormone therapy, and the rest fell into place. ⁣ ⁣ Julie is 36 weeks with our baby girl! Her first grandchild! This has been the wildest ride of our lives. We are so grateful for my mom and that we were given this opportunity … I don’t think there’s ever been a morning I don’t wake up and pinch myself. ⁣ ⁣ Thanks for joining us on this adventure! We love hearing how far this story has reached, comment below where you’re from ♥⁣ ⁣ : @oatsandhoneyphotography

Una publicación compartida de Breanna Lockwood (@ivf.surrogacy.diary) el



