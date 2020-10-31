FOTOS: ¡Increíble! Mujer de 51 años dará a luz a su propio nieto, su hija no podía tener hijos y le prestó su vientre
Una increíble pero emotiva historia en Estados Unidos en la que una mujer de 51 años le prestó el vientre a su hija de 29 para dar a luz a su propio nieto, se volvió viral y es una muestra de lo que una madre puede hacer por sus hijos.
Y es que la mujer de 29 años junto a su esposo trataron de quedar en embarazo en varias oportunidades, pero tras varios abortos y complicaciones, el médico le informó a la pareja que no podían tener hijos debido a que la mujer desarrolló “una afección llamada síndrome de Asherman. El síndrome de Asherman es donde se forman bandas de tejido cicatricial dentro del útero”, dijo ella misma en una publicación en Instagram.
Lo anterior, hizo que el útero de la mujer fuera incapaz de tener un hijo, por lo cual su madre, decidió prestarle su vientre para quedar en embarazo a través de la fecundación In Vitro y logró el embarazo a los 51 años. “Como ya habíamos pasado por la FIV, y mi esposo y yo no tuvimos problemas para crear embriones con mi óvulo y su esperma. La mitad del trabajo estaba hecho. Nuestros embriones ya estaban congelados esperándonos”, expresó la mujer.
La mujer de 51 años se encuentra en la semana 38 del embarazo y espera con ansias a su nieta; el parto está programado para el 12 de noviembre.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
A lot of new followers here! Quick recap! My name is Breanna and my husband here is Aaron! In the middle is my sweet mama who’s ! We are over the moon excited, but it took a long hard road to get here. After many many years of infertility and loss, we had our doctor come to us and say that ultimately my uterus was incapable of growing a child. On our path to become parents, I had a few miscarriages, and one that required a D&C (procedure to remove pregnancy) and I developed a condition called Ashermans Syndrome. Ashermans Syndrome is where bands of scar tissue form inside your uterus. Most commonly from a D&C procedure. Google will tell you it’s rare, but that’s not true. It mostly goes undiagnosed. I had no idea this could happen prior to going in to the operating room that day, and I am still devastated by it. My mama came to me multiple times offering to carry for us. My response? I laughed. “you crazy!?” lol… I did not think that was even possible. My mom, Julie, is 51 years old and had already been through menopause! But she was persistent. One thing about my mom is when she sets her mind to something, she goes for it. She’s a hardcore athlete, who’s completed multiple Boston marathons and super into heath and fitness. She sets a goal and she goes for it. Since we already had been through IVF, and my husband and I had no issues creating embryos with my egg and his sperm. Half the work was done. Our embryos were frozen already waiting for us. Once our fertility doctor was on board, he prepared my moms body to carry, taking her out of menopause through hormone therapy, and the rest fell into place. Julie is 36 weeks with our baby girl! Her first grandchild! This has been the wildest ride of our lives. We are so grateful for my mom and that we were given this opportunity … I don’t think there’s ever been a morning I don’t wake up and pinch myself. Thanks for joining us on this adventure! We love hearing how far this story has reached, comment below where you’re from ♥ : @oatsandhoneyphotography
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
! Pregnant with her grandchild in the first picture! Pregnant with ME in the second! Looking at those two pictures really blew my mind a little bit? What a crazy amazing thing… Still waiting for this baby girl! She’s nice and comfortable in there for now!
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
38 weeks!!! This picture has me cracking upppp!! Is this what i would look like pregnant? My family has all been trying to guess what day she will be born! Her official due date is November 12th! I’m just so grateful and happy how this whole pregnancy has gone, after so many upsets previously we are so lucky this has been a “textbook” pregnancy! Just have our fingers crossed for a easy delivery! and showing a little behind the scenes here on how we pulled this off! Mama Julie is feeling good, and feeling READY!
Te puede interesar
-
¡3 días antes y 3 días después! Nueva York impondrá test de COVID-19 obligatorios a visitantes
El estado de Nueva York comenzará a exigir a los viajeros que visiten esta región del noreste de Estados Unidos que ...
-
A puñaladas un joven colombiano mató a su mamá en Estados Unidos, su hermana también fue atacada
En las últimas horas se conoció el terrible homicidio de Raquel Penagos, una mujer oriunda de Ibagué, Tolima, quien...
-
¡Invasión de serpientes pitones birmanas en Florida! En el auto o en la lavadora… ¿dónde irán a parecer?
Especialistas de la Comisión de Conservación de la Fauna y la Pesca de Florida (FWC) retiraron de un auto Ford Musta...
-
¡Qué intolerancia! Dos mujeres le dieron 27 puñaladas a un vigilante que les exigió que se pusieran el tapabocas
Un impresionante hecho de intolerancia se presentó en las últimas horas en Chicago, relacionado como ya es frecuente...
-
El Senado de EE.UU. confirma a Amy Barrett como nueva jueza del Supremo
El Senado de Estados Unidos confirmó este lunes, a ocho días de las elecciones presidenciales, a Amy Barrett como nu...