Fotos y video. Apoteósico el recibimiento a Falcao por los fans de Galatasaray

2 septiembre, 2019 Sandra Hoyos Deporte, Fútbol Internacional
Foto tomada de Twitter

El Tigre Radamel Falcao llegó el domingo a Estambul para estampar su firma con el Galatasaray.

Allí miles de hinchas fueron a recibirlo al aeropuerto y lo esperaron durante siete horas dado que su vuelo llegó con mucho retraso.

El delantero firmó un contrato por dos años y 5 millones de euros anuales.