Fotos y video. Apoteósico el recibimiento a Falcao por los fans de Galatasaray

El Tigre Radamel Falcao llegó el domingo a Estambul para estampar su firma con el Galatasaray.

Allí miles de hinchas fueron a recibirlo al aeropuerto y lo esperaron durante siete horas dado que su vuelo llegó con mucho retraso.

El delantero firmó un contrato por dos años y 5 millones de euros anuales.

More than 25,000 Galatasaray fans flocked to Ataturk airport to welcome Radamel Falcao.

He becomes their 10th signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Ryan Babel and Jean Michael Seri among others.

Incredible support. 👏 pic.twitter.com/X5tdSumXsv

— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) September 2, 2019