FOTOS: Scarlett Johansson y el selecto grupo de actores con dos nominaciones al Óscar en un mismo año
La actriz Scarlett Johansson acaba de ingresar al selecto grupo de actores que han recibido una doble nominación a los premios Óscar en un mismo año, honor que solo ostentan once personas.
Con el anuncio de los nominados a los Óscar 2020, Scarlett entró a este grupo de élite de actores que han tenido una doble oportunidad de llevarse el premio de la academia en una misma noche. El próximo 9 de febrero, Johansson tendrá la posibilidad de hacerse al Óscar de Mejor actriz por su rol protagónico en ‘Marriage Story‘ y a Mejor actriz de reparto por su rol en ‘Jojo Rabbit‘.
A continuación le mostramos quienes hacen parte de este selecto grupo de actores al que ahora hace parte Scarlett:
Fay Bainter. Mejor actriz y Actriz de reparto por ‘White Banners‘ en 1939.
Born in California, Bainter began performing in the theater when she was still a child. Making her Broadway debut in 1912, she worked steadily on stage for the next 20+ years. Her first screen appearance came in "This Side of Heaven" (1934), and she would go on to appear in films such as "Quality Street" (1937), "Young Tom Edison" (1940), "Our Town" (1940), "Woman of the Year" (1942), "Journey for Margaret" (1942), "State Fair" (1945), and "The Secret Life of Walter Mitty" (1947). She received Academy Award nominations for her work in "White Banners" (1938) and "The Children's Hour" (1961), winning the award for "Jezebel" (1938) (she was one of the few actresses to be nominated in the same year for different roles, one in the leading actress category, the other in the supporting actress category…her 1938 win was for the latter category). Bainter was married for over 40 years before the death of her husband. The couple had one son. Bainter's niece was actress Dorothy Burgess (1907-1961), who was charged with manslaughter after her involvement in a fatal 1932 traffic collision. Burgess predeceased her aunt (as well as her mother, who was Bainter's older sister) when she died from tuberculosis. Fay Bainter passed away from pneumonia in 1968 at the age of 74. She is buried in Arlington National Cemetery alongside her husband, who had served in the Navy.
Teresa Wright. Mejor actriz por ‘The Pride of the Yankees‘ y actriz de reparto por ‘Mrs. Miniver‘ en 1943.
Teresa Wright: "I only ever wanted to be an actress, not a star." In keeping with this spirit, Teresa had a clause put in her contract with Samuel Goldwyn that stated: "Miss Wright shall not be required to pose for photographs in a bathing suit unless she is in water. Neither may she be photographed running on the beach with her hair flying in the wind. Nor may she pose in any of the following situations: in shorts; playing with a cocker spaniel; digging in a garden; whipping up a meal; attired in firecrackers and holding skyrockets for the fourth of July; looking insinuatingly at the turkey for Thanksgiving; wearing a bunny cap with long ears for Easter; twinkling on prop snow in a skiing outfit while a fan blows her scarf." Happy Birthday Teresa Wright (October 27, 1918-March 6, 2005).
Barry Fitzgerald. Mejor actor y Actor de reparto por ‘Going My Way‘ en 1945.
Jessica Lange. Mejor actriz por ‘Frances‘ y Actriz de reparto por ‘Tootsie‘ en 1983.
Shine bright like a diamond 💎 – Jessica attends the premiere screening of FX’s ‘American Horror Story: Freak Show’ at TCL Chinese Theater. ✨📸 ◎(2014)◎ . . give ©redits if you repost . . – ❱#2014 #JessicaLange #FreakShow #Screening #TCL #AHS #LangeObsession #myedits #myinspiration❰
Sigourney Weaver. Mejor actriz por ‘Gorillas in the Mist‘ y Actriz de reparto por ‘Working Girl‘ en 1989.
Al Pacino. Mejor actor por ‘Scent of a Woman‘ y Actor de reparto por ‘Glengarry Glen Ross‘ en 1993.
Al & Red wine🍷 #alpacino #wine #perfect #idol #picoftheday #cinema #movie #actor
Emma Thompson. Mejor actriz por ‘The Remains of the Day‘ y Actriz de reparto por ‘In The Name of the Father‘, 1994.
Holly Hunter. Mejor actriz por ‘The Piano‘ y Actriz de reparto por ‘The Firm‘ en 1994.
Glasgow was a lucky charm for yet another production. This time it was for TV, specifically the critically acclaimed HBO series Succession. The show won Best Drama Series at the awards, and one of its stars – Jeremy Strong – was presented with the award for Best Actor in a Drama Series. Glasgow popped up in two episodes of last year's second season, doubling for parts of London in the episode "Return" and Dundee in the episode called… "Dundee". The picture shows Oscar winner Holly Hunter in a scene filmed at Blythswood Square's @boandbirdy ; other locations included the @lauriestonbar – where Kieran Culkin's character supped a pint and was talked into buying half of Hearts Football Club.
Julianne Moore. Mejor actriz por ‘Far From Heaven‘ y Actriz de reparto por ‘The Hours‘ en 2003.
Jamie Foxx. Mejor actor por ‘Ray‘ y Actor de reparto por ‘Collateral‘ en 2005.
Cate Blanchett. Mejor actriz por ‘Elizabeth: The Golden Age‘ y Actriz de reparto por ‘I’m Not There’ en 2008.
