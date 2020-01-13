FOTOS: Scarlett Johansson y el selecto grupo de actores con dos nominaciones al Óscar en un mismo año

La actriz Scarlett Johansson acaba de ingresar al selecto grupo de actores que han recibido una doble nominación a los premios Óscar en un mismo año, honor que solo ostentan once personas.

Con el anuncio de los nominados a los Óscar 2020, Scarlett entró a este grupo de élite de actores que han tenido una doble oportunidad de llevarse el premio de la academia en una misma noche. El próximo 9 de febrero, Johansson tendrá la posibilidad de hacerse al Óscar de Mejor actriz por su rol protagónico en ‘Marriage Story‘ y a Mejor actriz de reparto por su rol en ‘Jojo Rabbit‘.

A continuación le mostramos quienes hacen parte de este selecto grupo de actores al que ahora hace parte Scarlett:

Fay Bainter. Mejor actriz y Actriz de reparto por ‘White Banners‘ en 1939.

Teresa Wright. Mejor actriz por ‘The Pride of the Yankees‘ y actriz de reparto por ‘Mrs. Miniver‘ en 1943.

Barry Fitzgerald. Mejor actor y Actor de reparto por ‘Going My Way‘ en 1945.

Jessica Lange. Mejor actriz por ‘Frances‘ y Actriz de reparto por ‘Tootsie‘ en 1983.

Sigourney Weaver. Mejor actriz por ‘Gorillas in the Mist‘ y Actriz de reparto por ‘Working Girl‘ en 1989.

Al Pacino. Mejor actor por ‘Scent of a Woman‘ y Actor de reparto por ‘Glengarry Glen Ross‘ en 1993.

Emma Thompson. Mejor actriz por ‘The Remains of the Day‘ y Actriz de reparto por ‘In The Name of the Father‘, 1994.

Holly Hunter. Mejor actriz por ‘The Piano‘ y Actriz de reparto por ‘The Firm‘ en 1994.

Julianne Moore. Mejor actriz por ‘Far From Heaven‘ y Actriz de reparto por ‘The Hours‘ en 2003.

Jamie Foxx. Mejor actor por ‘Ray‘ y Actor de reparto por ‘Collateral‘ en 2005.

Cate Blanchett. Mejor actriz por ‘Elizabeth: The Golden Age‘ y Actriz de reparto por ‘I’m Not There’ en 2008.