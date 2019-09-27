FOTOS: El príncipe Harry repitió la imagen de la princesa Diana en un campo minado en Angola

El príncipe Harry de Inglaterra dedicó un espacio de su tour por África para visitar un campo minado en Angola y fue retratado de la misma forma que se mostró a su madre, la fallecida princesa Diana, 22 años atrás cuando visitó este mismo país y visibilizó la problemática de las minas antipersona en ese continente.
La imagen de Diana con chaleco y máscara de protección en medio de un campo minado en Angola todavía le sigue dando la vuelta al mundo, pues que una princesa inglesa (que en ese momento ya estaba divorciada del príncipe Carlos) viviera en primera persona una problemática de tan cruda como esta era una señal de cambio de época y un atisbo de esperanza a la humanidad.
Hoy su hijo menor, el príncipe Harry, le siguió los pasos y acaba de hacer exactamente lo mismo, caminar con chaleco y máscara de protección por uno de los campos que sigue minado en el mismo país, como parte del tour que está haciendo por África junto a su esposa Meghan Markle y su hijo Archie.
Entre muchos objetivos de este tour, el de esta visita en particular es crear conciencia sobre las minas e invitar a que organizaciones internacionales apoyen los trabajos de desminado en esta y otras áreas afectadas por este problema, además de dar apoyo a las víctimas y crear proyectos para ayudarlas en su recuperación.
La cuenta de Instagram oficial de los duques de Sussex mostró las imágenes, tanto la de Harry como la de Diana, y también es una señal de que el legado de la “princesa del pueblo” no ha muerto y sigue muy vigente gracias a sus hijos, pues William también ha seguido proyectos que apoyan temas que Diana defendía, como la conciencia sobre la salud mental y la lucha contra el Sida.
Este trabajo filantrópico es celebrado por el mundo viniendo de parte de un miembro de la familia real, pues contrasta con la vida de lujo que de muestran y rememora la figura que tenían los reyes y príncipes siglos atrás, personas que cuidan y velan por el bienestar de su pueblo.
Following in the footsteps of his mother, Princess Diana, this morning The Duke of Sussex visited a de-mining site in Dirico, Angola, to raise awareness of the danger and prevalence of landmines that still exists today. The Duke joined @thehalotrust in their work to help clear the area to enable safe access for the local community. • “If an international ban on mines can be secured it means, looking far ahead, that the world may be a safer place for this generation’s grandchildren.” – Princess Diana, 1997 Today in Angola The Duke of Sussex will retrace his mother’s steps to see the legacy of her work and how her connection with this community helped make the elimination of landmines a reality. In 1997 Diana Princess of Wales visited Huambo to bring global attention to the crisis of landmines and the people whose lives were being destroyed. Two decades later, the area has transformed from desolate and unhabitable to lively and vibrant, with colleges, schools and small businesses. The Duke is humbled to be visiting a place and a community that was so special to his mother, and to recognise her tireless mission as an advocate for all those she felt needed her voice the most, even if the issue was not universally popular. Princess Diana’s visit helped change the course of history, and directly led to the Convention against Anti-Personal Landmines, also known as the Ottawa Treaty. Today, with the support of @thehalotrust, Angola now has a stated aim under the Treaty to be clear of known mines by 2025. Despite great progress, 60 million people worldwide still live in fear of landmines every day. During his visit today, The Duke will walk along the street which was once the minefield where his mother was famously pictured. #RoyalVisitAfrica #RoyalVisitAngola Photo©️PA
In Angola today The Duke of Sussex has sought to continue his mother’s legacy and highlight the ongoing threat of landmines, 22 years after The Princess of Wales did the same. The Duke joined @thehalotrust on an ex-artillery base near Dirico and as they worked to clear the area for the local community. The Duke also took time today to welcome the Luengue-Luiana National Park as the newest member of the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy – Her Majesty’s (@theroyalfamily) campaign to protect forests and plant millions of trees across the globe. These forests in Angola will help protect an ancient elephant migration route, and hopefully encourage the animals back to the region. Angola, once home to over 200,000 elephants before the country’s civil war, now has the potential to provide elephants with the largest home range remaining in Africa. Safe passages, or ‘elephant corridors’ will have to be created so they can return naturally, without danger to the communities or the lands themselves. The Duke has been involved in @queenscanopy projects in the UK, the Caribbean, New Zealand, Australia, Botswana, and Tonga, and firmly believes that protecting and planting trees is vital to look after the earth’s eco-system. #RoyalVisitAngola Video © SussexRoyal
