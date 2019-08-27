FOTO: Leonardo DiCaprio ya donó cinco millones de dólares al Amazonas

El actor estadounidense Leonardo DiCaprio anunció que iba a ayudar a contrarrestar los incendios en el amazonas y ya desembolsilló cinco millones de dólares a través de una fundación para ayudar a este problema de escala mundial.
Tal y como lo ha mencionado en sus publicaciones de Instagram, Leonardo canalizó su aporte a través de la fundación Earth Alliance, creada por el actor protagonista de ‘Once Upon A Time In hollywood‘ y los filántropos Laurene Powell Jobs y Brian Seth. Este dinero irá destinado a las “comunidades indígenas y otros locales que trabajan para proteger la biodiversidad y la sostenibilidad de la vida en el Amazonas contra el fuego que actualmente está devastando la región”.
En el post también mencionó que todos podemos donar a esta iniciativa, que busca reforestar las zonas afectadas por el fuego y así revertir un poco el gran daño que ha sufrido “el pulmón del mundo”.
#Regram #RG @earthalliance #EarthAlliance, launched in July by @LeonardoDiCaprio, Laurene Powell Jobs, and Brian Sheth, has formed an emergency Amazon Forest Fund with a commitment of $5 million dollars to focus critical resources for indigenous communities and other local partners working to protect the life-sustaining biodiversity of the Amazon against the surge of fires currently burning across the region. Join Us. 100 percent of your donation will go to partners who are working on the ground to protect the Amazon. Earth Alliance is committed to helping protect the natural world. We are deeply concerned about the ongoing crisis in the Amazon, which highlights the delicate balance of climate, biodiversity, and the wellbeing of indigenous peoples. To learn more or to donate, please visit ealliance.org/amazonfund (see link in bio) Photos: @chamiltonjames, @danielbeltraphoto 2017