FOTOS: ¡Eran una familia! Cazadores mataron a la única jirafa blanca y su cría que había en el mundo, solo quedó el macho

BREAKING NEWS: Sad day as KENYA's only female white giraffe and her calf are killed by poachers at Ishaqbini Hirola Conservancy in Ijara, Garissa County. 🦒🦒😢😢😢😢😢 pic.twitter.com/tnXZVjz86M

— The Real Kenyan (@therealkenyan_) March 10, 2020