La Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA) anunció este miércoles las nominaciones para la 78 edición de los Globos de Oro, que se retrasó dos meses debido a la pandemia.
La premiación se celebrará el 28 de febrero con una gala en gran medida virtual por la crisis del coronavirus.
Estos son los candidatos en los apartados de cine:
MEJOR PELÍCULA DRAMÁTICA
– “Nomadland”
– “Mank”
– “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
– “The Father”
– “Promising Young Woman”
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL
– “Hamilton”
– “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”,
– “Music”
– “Palm Springs”
– “The Prom”
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
– Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”)
– Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”)
– Regina King (“One Night in Miami…”)
– David Fincher (“Mank”)
– Aaron Sorkin (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE DRAMA
– Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”)
– Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)
– Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday)
– Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”)
– Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)
MEJOR ACTOR DE DRAMA
– Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)
– Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”)
– Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”)
– Gary Oldman (“Mank”)
– Tahar Rahim (“The Mauritanian”)
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL
– Kate Hudson (“Music”)
– Rosamund Pike (“I Care a Lot”)
– Michelle Pfeiffer (“French Exit”)
– Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)
MEJOR ACTOR DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL
– Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”)
– Sacha Baron Cohen (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)
– James Corden (“The Prom”)
– Dev Patel (“The Personal History of David Copperfield”)
– Andy Samberg (“Palm Springs”)
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO (en cualquier tipo de película)
– Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”)
– Olivia Colman (“The Father”)
– Jodie Foster (“The Mauritanian”)
– Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”)
– Helena Zengel (“News of the World”)
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO (en cualquier tipo de película)
– Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)
– Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Mesiah”)
– Jared Leto (“The Little Things”)
– Bill Murray (“On the Rocks”)
– Leslie Odom Jr. (“One Night in Miami…”)
MEJOR CINTA EN LENGUA EXTRANJERA
– “La llorona” (Guatemala y Francia)
– “Another Round” (Dinamarca)
– “The Life Ahead” (Italia)
– “Minari” (EE.UU. pero en coreano)
– “Two of Us” (Francia y EE.UU.)
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN
– “Soul”
– “Wolfwalkers”
– “Onward”
– “Over the Moon”
– “The Croods: A New Age”
MEJOR GUION
– Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”)
– Jack Fincher (“Mank”)
– Aaron Sorkin (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)
– Florian Zeller y Christopher Hampton (“The Father”)
– Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”)
MEJOR BANDA SONORA
– Alexandre Desplat (“The Midnight Sky”)
– Ludwig Goransson (“Tenet”)
– James Newton Howard (“News of the World”)
– Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross (“Mank”)
– Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross y Jon Batiste (“Soul”)
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
– “Fight for You” (“Judas and the Black Mesiah”)
– “Hear my Voice” (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)
– “Io sì” (“The Life Ahead”)
– “Speak Now” (“One Night in Miami…”)
– “Tigress & Tweed” (“The United States Vs. Billie Holiday”).
The Weeknd se prepara para una Super Bowl única https://t.co/PS9AqT16cM
— Minuto30.com (@minuto30com) February 3, 2021