FOTOS: Con una ceremonia íntima “La Roca” se casó en Hawái

El actor Dwayne Johnson más recordado como “La Roca”, anunció a través de su cuenta de Instagram con dos fotografías que el pasado fin de semana se casó con su pareja desde 2007, Lauren Hashian.
Con una íntima boda celebrada en Hawái, los novios posaron sonriente y vestidos de blanco, ella con un vestido de corte sirena con bordados de flores y él con una camisa sencilla y pantalón de traje.
“18 de agosto, 2019. Hawái. Pōmaikaʻi (Afortunados)”, fue el mensaje que acompaño el post. Se desconoce si alguno de los amigos de la pareja asistieron a la ceremonia.
