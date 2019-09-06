FOTO: Hija de Carlos Vives se desnudó sin ‘censura’ en Instagram

Aunque no es la primera vez que Lucy Vives, la hija mayor de Carlos Vives, comparte una ‘candente’ fotografía con sus más de 700 mil seguidores en Instagram, en esta oportunidad se desnudó sin ‘censura’.
En la postal luce totalmente desnuda, mientras posa en una habitación con luz tenue desafiando la reprobación en la red social, que por cierto tuvo que tapar un poco sus pezones para que no la vetaran.
La publicación fue acompañada con un largo mensaje en el que invita a soltar sin miedo de lo que dirán los demás.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
sometimes i miss my hair.. but i have a tendency to hold onto things that died a long time ago.. however, lately, i can’t help but focus only on the blessing that has been chopping off all the dead, split ends in my life. weeds that had been stunting my growth and darkness dimming what was once my natural glossy glow… as humans we cannot allow other humans to supress our bloom. it is in our nature to shed dead skin and it is our god given right to say FUCK OFF to anything that hinders us from Becoming. don’t apologize for shedding. • always know you’re still under there somewhere … under all the fog, no matter how thick, you trust you will find you , again n again. and damn dont we look fine with that fog lifted, every fuckin time. • its monday and im so grateful for life and for y’all, n the plethora of opportunities and projects brewing… !! it’s all been worth it and it always will be if you keep your compass close. 📷 @perazna
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
scribble scribble woke up missing @badboi today .. 🤔 i was up before the sun this morning n i thought about something i hadnt thought about in years.. it reminded me how vast of a universe there is in our minds… eternities of thoughts that we leave behind but that are never truly forgotten.. how marvelous to have an infinite inventory of recollection and how warm it feels to not be alone up there.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
i wanted to ask you… i wanted to ask you so badly.. -have you fallen in love with you yet? .. the raw and the bloody you? do you want to? • but i kept my mouth shut.. i was scared to tell you i loved me. i guess i didn’t want you to take it that way.. the way it sounds.. because i promise im not a narcissist, or selfish like that.. but it’s true, i loved me. it’s the only reason i was still there, the only reason im here. it’s the reason i drag my ass out of bed every morning and look in the mirror n say “you’re fucking resilient. you are health and light and an instrument of the universe. you are worthy to be yourself”. i was scared to tell you that i didnt need you .. n that i had me. 📸 @rubenvega_ gracias por esta mañanita en madrid. por la luz, el cafecito y gracias a la fruta fresca.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
• i lose me in you all the time and i dont think ive learned how not to. i fail at a lot of things still.. and, frankly, i dont know how to keep us from blending when we’ve come so close … melting .. into less and less viscous ….. liquid .. . i dont fear transformation.. the truth is we cannot only grow alone. we melt wonderful parts of every path we cross into ourselves.. we learn from others. i forget this far too often. and am grateful to be largely composed by every being that has planted a seed in my life. we are kin: one and many. • thank you for this day and this moment in the desert.. i felt a state of trance i cant explain with words.. it was dance.. it was freedom.. it was my soul’s most craved therapy. thank you @410_ze @jamesmountfordstudio
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
dyke • you’re damn right i got that and a dime sack all through grade school. thick skin doesnt come easy and bullying taught me to laugh at myself… take life less seriously.. i couldnt cut off my ears cuz people didnt like them, i wasnt gonna shave my eyebrows cuz people didnt like them, and i wasnt gonna cry while everyone was laughing. i fuckin love a good joke. especially if it’s me. • machúa in my culture, both men and women are machistas. according to tradition, and many women who preach it, i am not a very good woman. i was raised to be quiet and pretty with nice table manners, so that i find a nice guy with money that'll "take care of me n our kids”. i was to eat enough to look more than healthy so men don't think im sick.. so i don't look like i'm infertile. i was raised to walk straight, la postura pecho y culo pa’fuera, to beat out any other bitch out there tryna take a man i prolly didnt want a girl has to be a mother, a wife, and a lover of the home on man’s terms. and anytime anything was said contrarily, came the quote “being a woman is a sacrifice.” it’s alright because “we’ve all made it” since the beginning, we’ve been ojects of affection and abuse. healers, givers. but never receivers. shutting the fuck up , not stirring any pots. no resistances. La Mujer Conforme. fighting is a thing of the Macho. for centuries women have repressed their realities, laughing with each other about pitty sex with their drunk husbands, n not filing for divorce for the sake of the kids, the car, the house, the money . fear. we scrutinize the women that dare live their truth. when we KNOW we’ve yearned for spiritual autonomy and how many times we’ve ignored mother nature telling us you are you are potential. you are powerful and free. • in my culture, i am too skinny, too ambitious, too selfish, too angry, n too smart to be a woman. see, if being a ‘woman’ means being nearly everything ive never been, pues sí, soy machua. machua con cojones entonces. ¿porque quién carajo quiere ser “mujer” bajo esas condiciónes • blessed being on the cover of 2 gentlemens magazines this year. in hopes that slowly we can redefine that word: Woman