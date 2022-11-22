Doha, 22 nov (EFE).– La fiesta del retorno a una gran competición de Christian Eriksen, que sufrió un paro cardíaco en la última Eurocopa en el encuentro ante Finlandia, concluyó con el primer empate a cero del Mundial de Qatar 2022 entre Dinamarca y Túnez.
Le puede interesar El conjunto africano, superior durante la primera hora de partido, tuvo opciones para adelantarse, pero no pudo superar al meta Kasper Schmeichel y los daneses disfrutaron de su gran oportunidad en el segundo periodo con un remate a un palo de Andreas Cornelius. EFE
jap/ism
Galería de Fotos: Doha (Qatar), 22/11/2022.- Meriah Yassine of Tunisia reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group D soccer match between Denmark and Tunisia at Education City Stadium in Doha, Qatar, 22 November 2022. (Mundial de Fútbol, Dinamarca, Túnez, Túnez, Catar) EFE/EPA/Friedemann Vogel Doha (Qatar), 22/11/2022.- Mikkel Damsgaard (R) of Denmark in action against Naim Sliti of Tunisia during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group D soccer match between Denmark and Tunisia at Education City Stadium in Doha, Qatar, 22 November 2022. (Mundial de Fútbol, Dinamarca, Túnez, Túnez, Catar) EFE/EPA/Ronald Wittek Doha (Qatar), 22/11/2022.- Kasper Dolberg (C) of Denmark in action against Yassine Meriah (R) of Tunisia during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group D soccer match between Denmark and Tunisia at Education City Stadium in Doha, Qatar, 22 November 2022. (Mundial de Fútbol, Dinamarca, Túnez, Túnez, Catar) EFE/EPA/Abedin Taherkenareh Doha (Qatar), 22/11/2022.- Kasper Dolberg (C) of Denmark in action against Yassine Meriah of Tunisia during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group D soccer match between Denmark and Tunisia at Education City Stadium in Doha, Qatar, 22 November 2022. (Mundial de Fútbol, Dinamarca, Túnez, Túnez, Catar) EFE/EPA/Tolga Bozoglu Doha (Qatar), 22/11/2022.- Mikkel Damsgaard (L) of Denmark in action against Yassine Meriah of Tunisia during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group D soccer match between Denmark and Tunisia at Education City Stadium in Doha, Qatar, 22 November 2022. (Mundial de Fútbol, Dinamarca, Túnez, Túnez, Catar) EFE/EPA/Ronald Wittek Doha (Qatar), 22/11/2022.- Kasper Dolberg (C-R) of Denmark in action against Ellyes Skhiri (C-L) of Tunisia during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group D soccer match between Denmark and Tunisia at Education City Stadium in Doha, Qatar, 22 November 2022. (Mundial de Fútbol, Dinamarca, Túnez, Túnez, Catar) EFE/EPA/Abedin Taherkenareh