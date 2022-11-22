in Noticias de Qatar 2022

[FOTOS] Primer empate sin goles del Mundial: Dinamarca y Túnez no se hicieron daño

Ambos equipos debutaron con un pálido empate en la Copa del Mundo

Tunez salvo un punto ante los daneses

Doha, 22 nov (EFE).– La fiesta del retorno a una gran competición de Christian Eriksen, que sufrió un paro cardíaco en la última Eurocopa en el encuentro ante Finlandia, concluyó con el primer empate a cero del Mundial de Qatar 2022 entre Dinamarca y Túnez.

El conjunto africano, superior durante la primera hora de partido, tuvo opciones para adelantarse, pero no pudo superar al meta Kasper Schmeichel y los daneses disfrutaron de su gran oportunidad en el segundo periodo con un remate a un palo de Andreas Cornelius. EFE

Galería de Fotos:

Doha (Qatar), 22/11/2022.- Meriah Yassine of Tunisia reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group D soccer match between Denmark and Tunisia at Education City Stadium in Doha, Qatar, 22 November 2022. (Mundial de Fútbol, Dinamarca, Túnez, Túnez, Catar) EFE/EPA/Friedemann Vogel
Doha (Qatar), 22/11/2022.- Mikkel Damsgaard (R) of Denmark in action against Naim Sliti of Tunisia during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group D soccer match between Denmark and Tunisia at Education City Stadium in Doha, Qatar, 22 November 2022. (Mundial de Fútbol, Dinamarca, Túnez, Túnez, Catar) EFE/EPA/Ronald Wittek
Doha (Qatar), 22/11/2022.- Kasper Dolberg (C) of Denmark in action against Yassine Meriah (R) of Tunisia during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group D soccer match between Denmark and Tunisia at Education City Stadium in Doha, Qatar, 22 November 2022. (Mundial de Fútbol, Dinamarca, Túnez, Túnez, Catar) EFE/EPA/Abedin Taherkenareh
Doha (Qatar), 22/11/2022.- Kasper Dolberg (C) of Denmark in action against Yassine Meriah of Tunisia during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group D soccer match between Denmark and Tunisia at Education City Stadium in Doha, Qatar, 22 November 2022. (Mundial de Fútbol, Dinamarca, Túnez, Túnez, Catar) EFE/EPA/Tolga Bozoglu
Doha (Qatar), 22/11/2022.- Mikkel Damsgaard (L) of Denmark in action against Yassine Meriah of Tunisia during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group D soccer match between Denmark and Tunisia at Education City Stadium in Doha, Qatar, 22 November 2022. (Mundial de Fútbol, Dinamarca, Túnez, Túnez, Catar) EFE/EPA/Ronald Wittek
Doha (Qatar), 22/11/2022.- Kasper Dolberg (C-R) of Denmark in action against Ellyes Skhiri (C-L) of Tunisia during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group D soccer match between Denmark and Tunisia at Education City Stadium in Doha, Qatar, 22 November 2022. (Mundial de Fútbol, Dinamarca, Túnez, Túnez, Catar) EFE/EPA/Abedin Taherkenareh

