¡El príncipe Harry se defiende¡ Por esta razón viajó en jet privado con Meghan y su hijo Archie

En un evento en Ámsterdam, Holanda, el príncipe Harry se defendió de las críticas que le hicieron por viajar con su esposa Meghan Markle y su hijo Archie en jet privado, todo en el marco del lanzamiento de una iniciativa eco-friendly para viajar.
“He viajado aquí en un vuelo comercial. Me paso el 99% de mi vida viajando por el mundo en vuelos comerciales. A veces es necesario, por circunstancias únicas, asegurar que mi familia viaje fuera de peligro. Es así de simple”, afirmó Harry durante el lanzamiento oficial de “Travalyst“, un proyecto de ecoturismo que busca proteger mejor los destinos turísticos y sus comunidades locales para las generaciones venideras.
Sin embargo, los usuarios en las redes sociales se le fueron encima, pues le restregaron que su hermano, segundo en la línea de sucesión al trono británico, viajó en una aerolínea escocesa de bajo consto con toda su familia, asunto que quizás pueda tener muchos riesgos a su seguridad, la de la futura reina y los tres retoños que están por encima del mismo duque de Sussex en importancia para la preservación de la corona.
“Préstame tu jet privado para que pueda mantener a MI familia a salvo”, “Dice que solo vuela en jet privado para ‘proteger a su familia’ es basura. ¡El príncipe William, que en realidad será rey algún día, ni siquiera hace eso! ¡Es solo una excusa para viajar con lujo! #Hipócritas”, son algunas de las respuestas de los seguidores de la cuenta oficial de Harry y Meghan en Instagram.
We are excited to announce the launch of ‘Travalyst’, a global initiative striving to change the impact of travel, for good. Partnering alongside key travel industry giants @Bookingcom, #Ctrip, @Skyscanner, @TripAdvisor and @Visa_US, our aim is to spark a movement to transform the future of travel, putting communities at the heart of the solution. We believe in the power and importance of travel. We also have a shared responsibility to our planet and to each other. • “I want to start with a little bit of background as to specifically why I’m here today, because as you may know, I am not a tourism or business expert, but through my travels I have observed the unique relationship between community and environment, and have noticed something alarming. There wasn’t the symbiosis or connection there needed to be and I wanted to understand why. I am one of those people fortunate enough to have a platform and I want to use it to tackle hard problems, in the hope of finding solutions…and that’s how Travalyst was born” – The Duke of Sussex The name #Travalyst comes from The Duke and partners viewing our role in sustainable travel as catalysts to accelerate positive changes in travel. Travel + catalyst = Travalyst #Travalyst aims to make travel more sustainable, to help protect destinations and benefit communities long into the future, and to enable consumers to make more environmental friendly choices whilst traveling. The Duke of Sussex, having invited the founding partners to start the conversation, believes that the organisations – with operations in nearly every country, hundreds of millions of customers that use their products every day, and business relationships around the world – have sufficient influence and the critical mass necessary to catalyse real system change in the travel industry, for the benefit of destinations, communities and ecosystems. To discover more about the new initiative, visit www.Travalyst.org
Today, during the launch event of the new global initiative ‘Travalyst’, The Duke of Sussex shared his remarks on the exciting new initiative from Amsterdam. #Travalyst, an initiative led by The Duke and founded by Booking.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, TripAdvisor and Visa, sees a pressing need for increased collaboration to make sustainability a priority across our entire travel experience – and we believe that collective, collaborative action will be critical to achieve this. The travel and tourism sector is constantly growing and contributes a significant impact to the world we live in today. The Duke sees it as one of the worlds biggest problems but believes this partnership can make it one its greatest solutions: • – 1.8 Billion trips will be made annually by 2030, and since 2000, the number of trips taken around the world has more than doubled – 71% of global travellers think travel companies should offer more sustainable options – $8.8 Trillion was generated to the global economy from travel and tourism last year – 57% of all international trips by 2030 will include emerging market destinations We plan to work closely with local communities and providers, leveraging technology to help scale sustainable supply to meet the growing mass-market demand from consumers – ultimately, making sustainable travel options of all kinds easier for consumers to identify, book and enjoy. Click our link in bio to read The Duke of Sussex full speech from today Photo ©️ SussexRoyal