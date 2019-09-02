El director de la NASA nombró nuevamente a Plutón como un planeta

El director de la NASA, Jim Bridenstine, declaró en una entrevista que Plutón continúa siendo un planeta, contradiciendo la decisión tomada en el 2006 por la Unión Astronómica Internacional que lo cataloga como un planeta enano.
Durante una rueda de prensa llevada a cabo en la Universidad Boulder de Colorado, Bridenstine afirmó que “en mi opinión, Plutón es un planeta, pueden escribir y decir que el director de la NASA declaró a Plutón como un planeta una vez más, me apego a eso, es la forma en que lo aprendí y estoy comprometido con eso”.
Sin embargo estas declaraciones tienen poco peso a nivel científico y no afectarán la decisión tomada hace 13 años, teniendo en cuenta que Bridenstine antes de ocupar su puesto fue representante del primer distrito congresional de Oklahoma, siendo el primer director de la agencia espacial estadounidense que no es un científico, hecho que ha generado críticas desde su nombramiento por Donald Trump.
Además el director es conocido por negar la existencia del cambio climático hasta el 2018 cuando cambió su posición frente al tema.
Tras el anunció el guitarrista de la reconocida banda Queen, Brian May, concordó con la posición del director y aseguró que en su humilde opinión Plutón también es un planeta.
My favorite soundbyte of the day that probably won't make it to TV. It came from NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine. As a Pluto Supporter, I really appreciated this. #9wx #PlutoLoversRejoice @JimBridenstine pic.twitter.com/NdfQWW5PSZ
— Cory Reppenhagen (@CReppWx) August 23, 2019
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Well, not that I have any authority… but, for what it’s worth, I strongly agree. Pluto was discovered and named as a planet a while before I was born. At that time it was generally instinctively understood that a Planet was one of a family of roughly spherical objects that orbited the Sun (rather than orbiting something else). So, to me, Pluto is a classical PLANET. End of story. We can easily choose to make Pluto the outer edge of the classical planet zone, in which case we’ll end up with 9 planets and an ever-increasing number of Kuiper Belt Objects great and small, as they are discovered. Anybody like my definition ? It would have saved a lot of trouble 10 years ago !! Incidentally, the origins of the word planet are no help at all. The word simply means “wandering star” from the Greek, as I understand it, although Greek is not my strong point ! 💥💥💥💥 Let’s hear it for PLUTO – the 9th Planet !! If you agree, let me know – and I will show Alan Stern – the genius who revealed the magnificent appearance of Pluto at close quarters – through the NASA New Horizons Mission. I was proud to be a very small part of that triumph. Alan’s team use a nine-fingered salute (to which I subscribe) so there is little doubt what side they are on !!! Bri