EN VIDEO: Doncic y los Mavericks vencen a los Pelicanos de Nueva Orleans

Luka tallied 30 PTS, 17 REB, 10 AST for his 22nd career triple-double, passing Jason Kidd for the most in Maverick’s franchise history! 🐎

Players with ten 30-point triple-doubles in a season: Oscar Robertson, Michael Jordan, James Harden, Russell Westbrook, and LUKA DONCIC 👏 pic.twitter.com/Z8IaZaukTk

— NBA UK (@NBAUK) March 5, 2020