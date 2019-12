¡Dichosos!: estos son los futuros astronautas que podrán ser elegidos para las misiones a la Luna y a Marte

After over 2 years of multi-disciplinary training & teamwork, our astronaut candidates are graduating to full astronaut status! On Jan. 10, watch as we celebrate their achievement & discuss possible future destinations — to the Moon with #Artemis or Mars! https://t.co/rOGOIm8poC pic.twitter.com/W91DqtBGSn

— Johnson Space Center (@NASA_Johnson) December 19, 2019