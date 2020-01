VIDEO: Con este clip hicieron que padres conmemoran el legado de Bryant a través del hashtag #GirlDad

The last time I remember John crying, aside from this week, was when Luna wrapped her little finger around his at the hospital when she was born. There really is something magical about girls and their dads. Thank you, @elleduncanESPN https://t.co/P4VL5Z8dC4 pic.twitter.com/hgWWB0DHcB

— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 28, 2020