VIDEO. Bernal: «En el esprint intermedio había una oportunidad y traté de aprovechar»

🎙️ @Eganbernal: "I didn't plan to go for the intermediate sprint. I just saw the opportunity to go behind @EvenepoelRemco. I took only one second but it didn't take me any effort. We're here also to enjoy the race and this was a nice way to do so."

— Giro d'Italia (@giroditalia) May 17, 2021