Arnold Schwarzenegger aseguró que Donald Trump está “enamorado” de él

Arnold Schwarzenegger sorprendió con sus declaraciones a una revista estadounidense, asegurando que el presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, está “enamorado” de él.
En entrevista con Men’s Health que fue publicada el pasado miércoles, el actor respondió sobre la tensa relación que mantiene con Trump. “Creo que realmente está enamorado de mí. Esa es la realidad con Trump, él quiere ser yo”.
Schwarzenegger manifestó que cuando coincidió con el presidente en “tiempos pasados” en “combates de lucha libre” notó que Trump “siempre admiró a las personas con buenos cuerpos”.
Asimismo, reveló que: “siempre me quejo de que Trump no es capaz de dejar de ser Trump y pasar a ser presidente”, aseveró. Y agregó: “Bueno, la razón por la que digo esto es porque vi eso en mí, que no era capaz de pasar de Arnold a gobernador. Todavía estaba atrapado como Arnold.”
I met David more than four years ago, when he showed me his short film “Kung Fury” and I laughed my ass off and told him if he ever made it a feature, I was in. Today we are having a great time together shooting the feature. His vision and his persistence inspires me, and I hope it inspires all of you. 📷: pablofrisk
How many times have you heard Republicans talk about being pro-business? But now, when automakers plead with the administration that they don’t want the Stone Age standards the White House is fighting for, some Republicans aren’t acting very pro-business. This administration is even taking the extraordinary step of investigating four companies — Ford, Honda, BMW and Volkswagen — that made an agreement with California to reduce their emissions. That agreement is another compromise, because California isn’t anti-business. And I guarantee you that more big carmakers will be joining those forward-thinking companies. How many times have you heard Republicans talk about security and public safety? When Americans are attacked or bridges collapse, we demand action. We know pollution sickens and kills hundreds of thousands; the administration’s own EPA says lowering the automobile standard will literally kill more people. Link is in my bio.
Today we remember. We remember the victims, their families, and the heroes. We remember the way the country came together and stood as one. I will always remember visiting the first responders in New York less than a month later. I was there to help pump them up after their tragic, non-stop work. But they were the ones who inspired me. They were exhausted and they were in mourning, but they just kept going because they were serving a cause bigger than themselves. At Ground Zero, I saw them working through tears and hugged more heroes than I could count. At the three firehouses I visited, they just wanted me to work out and eat with them. And let me tell you: firefighters can cook. I ate one meal after another because I didn’t want to be rude, and when you have a chance to eat with your heroes, you never say no. I left that day with a stomach so full I was about to pop. But I also left with a full heart, because I saw the best of America. We must continue to honor the victims, we must hold up and thank the police, paramedics and firefighters for their heroism, and we must never forget. Never.
