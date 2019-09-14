Arnold Schwarzenegger aseguró que Donald Trump está “enamorado” de él

Arnold Schwarzenegger sorprendió con sus declaraciones a una revista estadounidense, asegurando que el presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, está “enamorado” de él.

En entrevista con Men’s Health que fue publicada el pasado miércoles, el actor respondió sobre la tensa relación que mantiene con Trump. “Creo que realmente está enamorado de mí. Esa es la realidad con Trump, él quiere ser yo”.

Schwarzenegger manifestó que cuando coincidió con el presidente en “tiempos pasados” en “combates de lucha libre” notó que Trump “siempre admiró a las personas con buenos cuerpos”.

Asimismo, reveló que: “siempre me quejo de que Trump no es capaz de dejar de ser Trump y pasar a ser presidente”, aseveró. Y agregó: “Bueno, la razón por la que digo esto es porque vi eso en mí, que no era capaz de pasar de Arnold a gobernador. Todavía estaba atrapado como Arnold.”