Aprender inglés no tiene que ser aburrido. Aquí te presentamos 50 canciones para aprender inglés y mejorar tu vocabulario.
Escuchar música en inglés además de ser divertido, también te permite mejorar de manera efectiva y constante el aprendizaje de tu vocabulario y pronunciación.
Aquí te presentamos un listado con 50 canciones que te ayudarán a que tu aprendizaje inglés mientras disfrutas de tu música preferida.:
Canciones para aprender inglés nivel principiante:
- Perfect – Ed Sheeran
- Bohemian Rhapsody – Queen
- ABC – The Jackson 5
- Happy – Pharrell Williams
- In my Place – Coldplay
- Wind of change – Scorpions
- Dust in the wind – Detroit
- You´re beautiful – James Blunt
- Lemon Tree – Fool´s garden
- Somebody that I used to know – Gotye ft Kimbra
- Shallow – Bradley Cooper
- Imagine – John Lennon
- We are the champions – Queen
- Accidentally in love – Counting Crows
- Counting stars – One Republic
- The wolf – Mumford and sons
- Total eclipse of the heart – Bonnie Tyler
- Use somebody – Kings of leon
Canciones nivel intermedio para aprender ingles
- Hey Jude – The Beatles
- I Will Survive – Gloria Gaynor
- Friday i´m love – The Cure
- All of my – John Legend
- The lazy song – Bruno Mars
- Wonderwall – Oasis
- Love Story – Taylor Swift
- There Is a Light That Never Goes Out – The Smiths
- Complicated – Avril Lavigne
- Believe – Cher
- Hello – Adele
- Always in my mind – Elvis Presley
- Attention – Charlie Puth
- Call me maybe – Carly Rae Jaspen
- Give me a kiss – Crash Adams
- I´m not the only one – Sam Smith
- Dancing Queen – Abba
Nivel avanzado:
- Chop suey – System of a down
- Down with the sickness – Disturbed
- IDGAF – Dua Lipa
- Don’t Stop Believin – Journey
- Uptown funk – Mark Ronson ft Bruno Mars
- Rolling in the deep – Adele
- Lost on you – LP
- Time and time again – Papa Roach
- Lose yourself – Eminem
- Drive – Incubus
- Numb – Linkin Park
- California Gurls – Kathy Perry
- Yellow – Coldplay
- Smooth Criminal – Alient and farm
- A higher place – Adam Levine
- All over you – Live
Algunos consejos para que aproveches al máximo las canciones:
Este listado que te traemos no es una camisa de fuerza, siempre puedes buscar canciones que te guste y que relaciones con tu nivel de inglés.
Trata de centrar tu atención en las canciones y analiza las palabras y sus frases.
En tu buscador preferido, consulta la letra de las canciones y léelas mientras las escuchas.
Sigue la letra mientras cantas y practica tu pronunciación en voz alta.
Puedes crear una lista de reproducción para tus canciones favoritas.