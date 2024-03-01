Aprender inglés no tiene que ser aburrido. Aquí te presentamos 50 canciones para aprender inglés y mejorar tu vocabulario.

Escuchar música en inglés además de ser divertido, también te permite mejorar de manera efectiva y constante el aprendizaje de tu vocabulario y pronunciación.

Aquí te presentamos un listado con 50 canciones que te ayudarán a que tu aprendizaje inglés mientras disfrutas de tu música preferida.:

 Canciones para aprender inglés nivel principiante:

  • Perfect – Ed Sheeran
  • Bohemian Rhapsody – Queen
  • ABC – The Jackson 5
  • Happy – Pharrell Williams
  • In my Place – Coldplay
  • Wind of change – Scorpions
  • Dust in the wind – Detroit
  • You´re beautiful – James Blunt
  • Lemon Tree – Fool´s garden
  • Somebody that I used to know – Gotye ft Kimbra
  • Shallow – Bradley Cooper
  • Imagine – John Lennon
  • We are the champions – Queen
  • Accidentally in love – Counting Crows
  • Counting stars – One Republic
  • The wolf – Mumford and sons
  • Total eclipse of the heart – Bonnie Tyler
  • Use somebody – Kings of leon

Canciones nivel intermedio para aprender ingles

  • Hey Jude – The Beatles
  • I Will Survive – Gloria Gaynor
  • Friday i´m love – The Cure
  • All of my – John Legend
  • The lazy song – Bruno Mars
  • Wonderwall – Oasis
  • Love Story – Taylor Swift
  • There Is a Light That Never Goes Out – The Smiths
  • Complicated – Avril Lavigne
  • Believe – Cher
  • Hello – Adele
  • Always in my mind – Elvis Presley
  • Attention – Charlie Puth
  • Call me maybe – Carly Rae Jaspen
  • Give me a kiss – Crash Adams
  • I´m not the only one – Sam Smith
  • Dancing Queen – Abba

Nivel avanzado:

  • Chop suey – System of a down
  • Down with the sickness – Disturbed
  • IDGAF – Dua Lipa
  • Don’t Stop Believin – Journey
  • Uptown funk – Mark Ronson ft Bruno Mars
  • Rolling in the deep – Adele
  • Lost on you – LP
  • Time and time again – Papa Roach
  • Lose yourself – Eminem
  • Drive – Incubus
  • Numb – Linkin Park
  • California Gurls – Kathy Perry
  • Yellow – Coldplay
  • Smooth Criminal – Alient and farm
  • A higher place – Adam Levine
  • All over you – Live
Algunos consejos para que aproveches al máximo las canciones:

Este listado que te traemos no es una camisa de fuerza, siempre puedes buscar canciones que te guste y que relaciones con tu nivel de inglés.

Trata de centrar tu atención en las canciones y analiza las palabras y sus frases.

En tu buscador preferido, consulta la letra de las canciones y léelas mientras las escuchas.

Sigue la letra mientras cantas y practica tu pronunciación en voz alta.

Puedes crear una lista de reproducción para tus canciones favoritas.

