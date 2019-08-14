10 libras de marihuana de alta calidad es lo que se fuma Mike Tyson al mes

14 agosto, 2019 Laura Pineda Farándula, Televisión
Foto tomada de @miketyson

Mike Tyson continúa con las excentricidades fuera del ring, el excampeón mundial de boxeo reveló que se fuma al mes unas 10 libras de marihuana de alta calidad, algo que equivale alrededor de 40.000 dólares.

Desde enero de 2018 Tyson tiene montado un rancho en California, EE.UU, dedicado exclusivamente al cultivo de la marihuana para distribución y su posterior consumo, en ella tiene ‘resort’ donde la gente va a fumar y va a hospedarse que cuenta con caballos y lago con lanchas.

El exboseador dice que adquirió el hábito luego de varias cirugías, pues en la marihuana encontró la solución para eso ‘terribles’ durante la recuperación.