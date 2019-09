Video: Bailarina falleció en medio de un espectáculo por la explosión de la pirotecnia del show

Spanish pop star Joana Sainz Garcia has died after an exploding firework struck her during a concert near Madrid, Spain. Sainz Garcia and her 15-person troupe were performing to an audience of around 1,000 spectators when the pyrotechnic explosion occurred. pic.twitter.com/oFHLfVLsAK

