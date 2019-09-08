Trump canceló una reunión “secreta” con líderes talibanes y suspendió las negociaciones de paz en Afganistán

El presidente de EE.UU., Donald Trump

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, anunció este sábado 7 de septiembre la cancelación de una reunión “secreta” con líderes talibanes que estaba programada para este domingo, esto después de un ataque en Kabul en el que fallecieron 12 personas, entre ellas un militar estadounidense, dejando en incertidumbre las negociaciones de paz en Afganistán.

El mandatario informó en su cuenta de Twitter que la reunión que se llevaría a cabo en Camp David quedó descartada, cuestionándose “¿qué tipo de gente mataría a tantos para aparentemente fortalecer su posición de negociación?, han fracasado, solo han conseguido empeorar las cosas”.

Puntualizando finalmente que “si son incapaces de aceptar un alto el fuego durante esas negociaciones de paz tan importantes, y están incluso dispuesto a matar a 12 inocentes, es que probablemente no tienen la capacidad de negociar un acuerdo significativo. ¿Cuántas décadas quieren seguir combatiendo?”.