Trump canceló una reunión “secreta” con líderes talibanes y suspendió las negociaciones de paz en Afganistán

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, anunció este sábado 7 de septiembre la cancelación de una reunión “secreta” con líderes talibanes que estaba programada para este domingo, esto después de un ataque en Kabul en el que fallecieron 12 personas, entre ellas un militar estadounidense, dejando en incertidumbre las negociaciones de paz en Afganistán.
El mandatario informó en su cuenta de Twitter que la reunión que se llevaría a cabo en Camp David quedó descartada, cuestionándose “¿qué tipo de gente mataría a tantos para aparentemente fortalecer su posición de negociación?, han fracasado, solo han conseguido empeorar las cosas”.
Puntualizando finalmente que “si son incapaces de aceptar un alto el fuego durante esas negociaciones de paz tan importantes, y están incluso dispuesto a matar a 12 inocentes, es que probablemente no tienen la capacidad de negociar un acuerdo significativo. ¿Cuántas décadas quieren seguir combatiendo?”.
….an attack in Kabul that killed one of our great great soldiers, and 11 other people. I immediately cancelled the meeting and called off peace negotiations. What kind of people would kill so many in order to seemingly strengthen their bargaining position? They didn’t, they….
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2019
….only made it worse! If they cannot agree to a ceasefire during these very important peace talks, and would even kill 12 innocent people, then they probably don’t have the power to negotiate a meaningful agreement anyway. How many more decades are they willing to fight?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2019