Robert Pattinson rompió el silencio sobre ¡BATMAN!

El actor Robert Pattinson rompió el silencio y le contó a Variety lo que significaba ponerse el traje del Batman que Ben Affleck abandonó.

“Se siente muy transformador… De inmediato te sientes muy poderoso y es bastante sorprendente, algo en lo que es increíblemente difícil entrar, por lo que el ritual de entrar es bastante humillante. Tienes cinco personas tratando de meterte en algo. Una vez que lo tienes puesto, es como, ‘Sí, me siento fuerte, me siento duro, a pesar de que tuve que tener a alguien apretando mi trasero en las piernas'”, declaró Robert a la revista, siendo la primera vez que se pronuncia sobre el tema, pues cuando se supo que él iba a reemplazar a Affleck en las próximas cintas donde aparecerá este personaje guardó silencio a pesar de las críticas y peticiones que recibió para que abandonara el papel.

Robert recibió el guión final para su audición mientras estaba en Cannes y tuvo que volar a Los Ángeles lo más pronto posible para luchar por el rol que tenía entre ceja y ceja desde hace ya vario tiempo, tal como él dice: “es quizás la cosa más loca que he hecho en términos de películas”.

Sintió rabia cuando los medios se enteraron que iba a ser él quien se iba a poner el traje, sin embargo, dice que es mejor cuando no esperan nada de él. Ahora, lo que había hecho en la audición y los ensayos no se compara en nada a tener que actuar con el traje puesto, pues “estás tratando de pensar la manera de balancearte, cómo traer algo nuevo a eso y no asustar a la gente y trabajar en los confines del traje”, menciona.

Según fuentes cercanas a Affleck, el actor no cree que Pattinson sea una buena elección para la nueva trilogía que se viene del “hombre de la noche”, “contempla a un Batman mucho más joven”, afirman. Aún así, la película ‘The Batman‘ está programada para estrenarse en junio de 2021.