Revelan fecha para los exámenes médicos de Dairon Asprilla en Atlético Nacional

Resumen: Dairon Asprilla is set to undergo medical examinations on July 2nd in order to join Atlético Nacional. The 32-year-old forward, who currently plays for the Portland Timbers in the MLS, will have his last match with the team on June 30th before traveling to Colombia. Asprilla's return to Atlético Nacional has generated some doubts among fans about whether he is the right player for the team. However, he appears to have been requested directly by coach Pablo Repetto. In the meantime, the team is preparing for a pre-season game against Sporting Cristal in Peru as part of the Copa Ciudad de los Reyes.