Hallaron un pez de agua dulce que batió el récord de longevidad, nació antes de la Primera Guerra Mundial

Bigmouth Buffalo can live to be at least 112 years old AND they get cute age-spots after age 75! New freshwater age record! Many found were born in the 1930's, meaning populations have trouble spawning due to the building of dams in the late 1930's. https://t.co/99hfOcqSvZ pic.twitter.com/PWTqCYflrf

— Shedd Research (@SheddResearch) 24 de mayo de 2019