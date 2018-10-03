FOTOS: Curvas y piel desnuda, el cuerpazo de Vanessa Mejía

Vanessa Mejía/ Tomada de Instagram: @vanessamfit
Su cuerpo con curvas y bien trabajado, hace que los seguidores de Vanessa Mejía no sepan ni dónde mirar primero.

Esta joven colombiana comparte rutinas de ejercicio y sensuales fotografías mientras presume de un abdomen de cemento y trasero de acero.

Aquí traemos algunas de las  mejores imágenes de la joven.

There is nothing nice and good in the media these days. Every day I look at the media, and all I see is hate, anger, people recording videos of fights, bullying and negative things. I believe we are called to spread the love of God, especially in today's world. . We influence and LEAD others by EXAMPLE. Sometimes we need a reminder of what is really important‼️ . . Social media is one of the best outlets to reach the minds of people to make a real difference❤️ . . It's never about us, it's always about others!!!! . . #vmfit #spreadlove #weareone #theuniverseisourplayground #kindness #everythingisenergy #fridayvibes #wedontbelonghere #makealegacy #bedifferent #wecametoearthtoserve #spiritualbeings

