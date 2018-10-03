FOTOS: Curvas y piel desnuda, el cuerpazo de Vanessa Mejía

Su cuerpo con curvas y bien trabajado, hace que los seguidores de Vanessa Mejía no sepan ni dónde mirar primero.
Esta joven colombiana comparte rutinas de ejercicio y sensuales fotografías mientras presume de un abdomen de cemento y trasero de acero.
Aquí traemos algunas de las mejores imágenes de la joven.
You are not limited to this body, to this mind or to this reality. You are a limitless ocean of #consciousness imbued with Infinite potential. You are existence itself! 🕉💜🦄🌸 . . Photo: @kenny_deveaux . . #vmfit #transformationtuesday #mindfulness #limitless #themindisatool #onelifeonechance #awakening #healthylifestyle #abs #core
Train like a beast, look like a beauty💪🏼👊🏼🔥👸🏼 . . Photo: @interscopephotography . . Powered by @entertainmentworldhd . Promo @jeffblack_the_promoter . Mua/Hair @melangenyc @jen_ver_styles . . . #vmfit #humpdaymotivation #ufc #mma #beastmode #bodybuilding #unstoppable #limitless #boxing #bootybuilding
"The observer is not separated from the object observed"👁 . How we perceive life outside has everything to do with the energy within🕉 . . May the energy of love always bless our ways🙏🏼💜 . Everything is Connected, Everything is Divine☯️ . . Photo: @kenny_deveaux . . #vmfit #saturdayvibes #abs #fitbody #sixpack #weseeinotherswhatweseeinourselves #namaste #love #alive #awakening #mindfulness
I am one of the 7 billion human beings alive today. We each have a responsibility to think about humanity and the good of the world because it affects our own future. We weren’t born on this planet at this time to create problems but to bring about some benefit. . So, before leaving this world, add some beauty, some love, some music🦄💕🎶🙏🏼 . . Happy Friday my loves😘 . . Photo: @jpaullphoto . . #vmfit #fridaymood #alive #awake #livewithpurpose #converse #fitlife #bodybuilding #pink #fridayvibes
What's Your Favorite Type of Cardio?💦💦💦🧡 . . Photo: @ohrangutang @ohrangutangtv . . MUA: @cristinapilo . . Click link in bio to see my #uncensored book 📚 . 🛍Vanemejiafit.com🛍 . . #vmfit #tgif #fridayvibes #cardio #sweat #summer18 #morningcardio #fastedcardio #bodybuilding #sweatissexy #wetnwild #happyhour
There is nothing nice and good in the media these days. Every day I look at the media, and all I see is hate, anger, people recording videos of fights, bullying and negative things. I believe we are called to spread the love of God, especially in today's world. . We influence and LEAD others by EXAMPLE. Sometimes we need a reminder of what is really important‼️ . . Social media is one of the best outlets to reach the minds of people to make a real difference❤️ . . It's never about us, it's always about others!!!! . . #vmfit #spreadlove #weareone #theuniverseisourplayground #kindness #everythingisenergy #fridayvibes #wedontbelonghere #makealegacy #bedifferent #wecametoearthtoserve #spiritualbeings