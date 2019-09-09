FOTOS: Así fue la excéntrica boda futurista de Carolina Guerra en el desierto de Black Rock de Nevada

Foto tomada de @carowar

La actriz Carolina Guerra se casó con el empresario inglés David Reuben Jr., hijo de David Reuben, uno de los hombres más ricos del mundo, aprovecharon que estaban en el desierto de Black Rock de Nevada, Estados Unidos, en medio del festival Burning Man para hacer una ceremonia futurista.

Todos los asistentes utilizaron prendas surrealistas, ambos estaban emocionados, y así lo demostraron en sus cuentas de Instagram. “¡Me casé con este bebé en la playa rodeado de tanto amor y apoyo de nuestra ardiente familia de hombres!”: fueron algunas palabras de Reuben para describir su boda.

“¿Por dónde empiezo? … Mis ojos están llenos de lágrimas y mi corazón estalla de alegría y gratitud abrumadoras. La playa nos saludó cuando comenzamos nuestro viaje como pareja y 4 años después regresamos para sellar nuestra intención de dedicar nuestras vidas en el polvo”, escribió la actriz en la publicación.

