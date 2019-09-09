FOTOS: Así fue la excéntrica boda futurista de Carolina Guerra en el desierto de Black Rock de Nevada

La actriz Carolina Guerra se casó con el empresario inglés David Reuben Jr., hijo de David Reuben, uno de los hombres más ricos del mundo, aprovecharon que estaban en el desierto de Black Rock de Nevada, Estados Unidos, en medio del festival Burning Man para hacer una ceremonia futurista.
Todos los asistentes utilizaron prendas surrealistas, ambos estaban emocionados, y así lo demostraron en sus cuentas de Instagram. “¡Me casé con este bebé en la playa rodeado de tanto amor y apoyo de nuestra ardiente familia de hombres!”: fueron algunas palabras de Reuben para describir su boda.
“¿Por dónde empiezo? … Mis ojos están llenos de lágrimas y mi corazón estalla de alegría y gratitud abrumadoras. La playa nos saludó cuando comenzamos nuestro viaje como pareja y 4 años después regresamos para sellar nuestra intención de dedicar nuestras vidas en el polvo”, escribió la actriz en la publicación.
Where do I even start… My eyes are full of tears and my heart bursting with overwhelming joy and gratitude. The playa greeted us as we began our journey as a couple and 4 years later we came back to seal our intention to devote our lives to each other on the dust. Talk about METAMORPHOSIS! I won’t even attempt to explain my feelings here, it’s just too much. Instead let me share with you some of the images holding these precious moments. Expect LOTS! I married my love @dreubenjr at @burningman ❤️🌪
Married this babe on the playa surrounded by so much love and support from our burning man family! Immensely privileged for the family we have built around us, and incredibly fortunate for the love of an amazing woman! #InDustWeTrust #MrGuerra #GalacticJungleForever 📸: @djruckusofficial
Here are my chosen sisters. Making everything possible, holding my hand all the way. Hiding my sick @bowenero dress to keep it a surprise from the groom. Escorting me under a Japanese antique wedding umbrella brought to you by @natkelley bringing me giant Bridal cups for aguardiente, making me laugh like a maniac, riding their bikes right next to me. I love these girls. I can’t be any luckier. #PlayaWedding #burningman
