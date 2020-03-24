FOTOS: Por sospecha de coronavirus, Greta Thunberg ha estado aislada las dos últimas semanas
La activista medioambiental sueca ha manifestado que se encuentra aislada las dos últimas semanas por precaución debido a las sospechas de haber contraído el coronavirus, Greta Thunberg estuvo en Europa.
Así lo detalló por medio de su cuenta de Instagram, “cuando volví de mi viaje por Europa Central, me aislé en un apartamento prestado, lejos de mi hermana y de mi madre, ya que el número de casos de COVID-19, en Alemania, por ejemplo, eran similares a los de Italia al principio”.
La impulsora del movimiento “FridaysForFuture”, manifestó que sintió cansancio, escalofríos y tos, al igual que su padre que también sentía fiebre, pero en Suecia solo se realizan pruebas de coronavirus a personas en estado grave.
“Por eso no me he podido realizar el test, pero es muy probable que haya tenido el coronavirus, dada la combinación de síntomas y circunstancias”, contó la activista de 17 años.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
The last two weeks I’ve stayed inside. When I returned from my trip around Central Europe I isolated myself (in a borrowed apartment away from my mother and sister) since the number of cases of COVID-19 (in Germany for instance) were similar to Italy in the beginning. Around ten days ago I started feeling some symptoms, exactly the same time as my father – who traveled with me from Brussels. I was feeling tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed. My dad experienced the same symptoms, but much more intense and with a fever. In Sweden you can not test yourself for COVID-19 unless you’re in need of emergent medical treatment. Everyone feeling ill are told to stay at home and isolate themselves. I have therefore not been tested for COVID-19, but it’s extremely likely that I’ve had it, given the combined symptoms and circumstances. Now I’ve basically recovered, but – AND THIS IS THE BOTTOM LINE: I almost didn’t feel ill. My last cold was much worse than this! Had it not been for someone else having the virus simultainously I might not even have suspected anything. Then I would just have thought I was feeling unusually tired with a bit of a cough. And this it what makes it so much more dangerous. Many (especially young people) might not notice any symptoms at all, or very mild symptoms. Then they don’t know they have the virus and can pass it on to people in risk groups. We who don’t belong to a risk group have an enormous responsibility, our actions can be the difference between life and death for many others. Please keep that in mind, follow the advice from experts and your local authorities and #StayAtHome to slow the spread of the virus. And remember to always take care of each other and help those in need. #COVID #flattenthecurve
