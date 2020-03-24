FOTOS: Por sospecha de coronavirus, Greta Thunberg ha estado aislada las dos últimas semanas

La activista medioambiental sueca ha manifestado que se encuentra aislada las dos últimas semanas por precaución debido a las sospechas de haber contraído el coronavirus, Greta Thunberg estuvo en Europa.

Así lo detalló por medio de su cuenta de Instagram, “cuando volví de mi viaje por Europa Central, me aislé en un apartamento prestado, lejos de mi hermana y de mi madre, ya que el número de casos de COVID-19, en Alemania, por ejemplo, eran similares a los de Italia al principio”.

La impulsora del movimiento “FridaysForFuture”, manifestó que sintió cansancio, escalofríos y tos, al igual que su padre que también sentía fiebre, pero en Suecia solo se realizan pruebas de coronavirus a personas en estado grave.

“Por eso no me he podido realizar el test, pero es muy probable que haya tenido el coronavirus, dada la combinación de síntomas y circunstancias”, contó la activista de 17 años.