Una enfermera italiana se suicidó tras haber sido contagiada por coronavirus

In Italy 5,760 healthcare workers currently have #COVID19.

Daniela Trezzi was one of them. She took her own life out of fear she was spreading the novel Coronavirus to others. Tragic, heroic, and heartbreaking story. Remember her name. #DanielaTrezzi pic.twitter.com/mFifsi5RSf

