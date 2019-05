Asfixió a más de diez mujeres para robarles las joyas y fue capturado por la Policía por dejar una pista en la basura

Weird how liberal, mainstream media is barely covering the case of Texas serial killer Billy Chemirmir, who has been charged in 12 murders and several assaults, so far.

Why?

1. Black illegal alien from Kenya

2. No gun use

3. Skin color of his white and Asian victims pic.twitter.com/ystBcBFh5g

— Big Apple Infidel 🔴 (@BigAppleInfidel) 17 de mayo de 2019