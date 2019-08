Video: A plena luz del día tres hombres asaltaron una de las joyerías más reconocidas de Nueva York

🚨WANTED for ROBBERY: Do you know these guys? On 8/25/19 at approx 12:02 PM, inside of 28 W 47 St in Manhattan, the suspects displayed firearms and tied up four individuals before taking an undetermined amount of jewelry. Any info call @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/9K4CctRj5n

— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) August 27, 2019