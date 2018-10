Video: No acataron la recomendación de evacuar por el huracán Michael y se arrepintieron de su decisión

#HurricaneMichael

A whole house was ripped apart in #Mexico Beach, #Florida. Here is video of parts of the home washing up to other properties. This is one powerful storm. #HurricaneMichael. (via Talarico Tessa) #Hurricane #mexicobeach pic.twitter.com/fnJqFu1eTO

— Real News Line (@RealNewsLine) 10 de octubre de 2018