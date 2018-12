Video: Increíbles imágenes del antes y después del hombre que recibió el trasplante de cara más avanzado del mundo

Cameron Underwood was injured from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, which left him in need of a #facetransplant. Plastic surgeon Dr. Eduardo D. Rodriguez completed a successful face transplant surgery on Cameron in January 2018. His miraculous comeback. https://t.co/qGvEIEKKX1 pic.twitter.com/EsPUrADWW9

— NYU Langone Health (@nyulangone) 29 de noviembre de 2018