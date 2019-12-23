 VIDEO: Entre lágrimas Anitta conoció a Mariah Carey y ¡FUE FELIZ! | VIDEO: Entre lágrimas Anitta conoció a Mariah Carey y ¡FUE FELIZ!
    • Temas del día
  • Minuto30 Play
  • Repertorio Geek
  • Horóscopo
  • Sexualidad
  • Más Salud
  • Ciencia y Tecnología
  • Opinión
  • Denuncia Ciudadana
  • Ciudad Crónica
  • Tejiendo Hogares
  • Fe de Erratas
    •
    Por -

    VIDEO: Entre lágrimas Anitta conoció a Mariah Carey y ¡FUE FELIZ!


    Anitta y Mariah Carey. Fotos: Instagram.

    La cantante brasileña Anitta conoció a su ídolo musical, la diva Mariah Carey, y lo mostró en Instagram.

    Anitta no lograba articular palabra por el nudo en la garganta que tenía y las lágrimas en sus ojos delataban la felicidad que sentía la brasileña por estar en la misma habitación con la mítica Mariah Carey, la diva de la Navidad.

    “Todo lo que quería para la Navidad”, logró decir Anitta y tuvo que parar porque el llanto no la dejó seguir hablando, momento en que Mariah añadió que “ama” a la brasileña.

    El clip del encuentro lo publicaron las dos cantantes en sus perfiles de Instagram y muchos fanáticos ya piden una canción juntas.

     

    Ver esta publicación en Instagram

     

    MY NUMBER 1 QUEEN. DIVA. Eu já falei um milhão de vezes sobre minha paixão e idolatria por ela. Nunca tive dinheiro pra ir atrás dela como a grande fã que sou. (Quando consegui dinheiro não tinha era tempo 🤦🏽‍♀️). Trouxe minha família pro meu lugar favorito. Passamos todas as noites cantando suas músicas. Eis que, de repente, o destino colocou a gente no mesmo lugar. O momento que eu ensaiei desde pequena pra acontecer. Cruzei com a razão pela qual eu quis ser artista e mudei a minha vida. Que sensação louca. Que presente de Natal. Não preciso de mais nada. All I wanted for Christmas was a moment like that. I LOVE YOU #Repost @mariahcarey ・・・ A chance meeting in Aspen! Love you @anitta ❤️

    Una publicación compartida de Anitta 🎤 (@anitta) el

     

    Ver esta publicación en Instagram

     

    That’s my family waking me up today telling me @mariahcarey followed me. For the ones who don’t know, my 2 aunts and my mom were obsessed about her. So when I was born I was the best student ever for them and became an even better fan. That’s why I started to say I wanted to be a singer so early in life. My uncle use to present us every Christmas with a new MC cd and we always use to celebrate going craaaaaazy. (Cuz in that time we didn’t have money to buy ourselves). So this one and only cd of hers of the year used to spend one week in each of us’ houses. And I use to go to their houses with the cd to keep listening lol. (When I got money I bought 2 of each cd for us so we could listen as much as we wanted.) When she came to Brazil, we didn’t have money to go see. I remember me listening to her concert on the radio crying cuz I wasn’t there. My birthday is 2 days after hers and sometimes we use to celebrate her birthday with mine lol. When I could finally have enough money to travel all the family to see her show, everytime I tried some shit happened and we couldn’t make it (sorry for some empty front seats u must have seeing sometimes. It was ours and we were as pissed as u probably were seeing that was empty.) I don’t give a fuck that it’s just a Instagram follow stuff. I’m not trying a feat, not trying a meet, I’m not trying an answer here… actually I’m not trying shit. I’m just sharing how crazy is life. I grew up with her in my heart every day as my inspiration from very very far away and now she knows who the fuck I am. That’s crazy as fuck.

    Una publicación compartida de Anitta 🎤 (@anitta) el




    Haga de Minuto30.com su medio informativo en Google Noticias


    Deja tu comentario

    Te puede interesar


    Mascotas perdidas y en adopción


    ‘Zeus’ se perdió en Robledo La Campiña y su familia lo busca

    Esta hermosa gatita se perdió en Belén y su familia la busca

    ‘Polo’ se perdió en Aranjuez y su familia lo está buscando

    ‘Rocky’ se perdió en Aranjuez y su familia lo está buscando

    A estos perritos se los encontraron cerca a la glorieta de Pilsen, en Itagüí, y buscan su hogar

    Horóscopo


    Horóscopo del 23 de diciembre de 2019

    Cocinando con Minuto30


    Sorprende a tu familia con una receta “especial” pero muy deliciosa: Pasta con Boloñesa vegana

    Suscríbete a nuestros boletines

    Recibe todos los días las noticias más relevantes de Minuto30.com

    Instala nuestras Apps

    Todas las noticias de Minuto30 en tu bolsillo
  • Minuto30 para Android
  • Minuto30 Play para Android
  • Minuto30 Play para iOS

    • Síguenos en las redes

    Minuto30.com

    • Medellín

  • Área Metropolitana
  • Medellín Innovadora
  • Ciudad Crónica
  • Denuncia Ciudadana
  • Accidentes
  • Ciudad
  • Pronóstico del Tiempo
  • Alcaldía
  • Salud
  • Educación
  • Agricultura
  • Judicial
  • Infraestructura

    • Bogotá

  • Ciudad Crónica
  • Denuncia ciudadana
  • Accidentes
  • Ciudad
  • Medio Ambiente
  • Alcaldía
  • Salud
  • Educación
  • Agricultura
  • Judicial
  • Infraestructura

    • Antioquia

  • Denuncia Ciudadana
  • Accidentes
  • Ciudad
  • Medio Ambiente
  • Salud
  • Educación
  • Agricultura
  • Judicial
  • Infraestructura

    • Nacional

  • Ciudad
  • Medio Ambiente
  • Educación
  • Salud
  • Agricultura
  • Judicial
  • Infraestructura

    • Política

  • Bogotá
  • Medellín


    • Economía

  • Banca y Finanzas
  • Bolsa de Valores

    • Internacional

  • Africa
  • América Latina
  • América del Norte
  • Asia
  • Europa

    • Deportes

  • Deportivo Independiente Medellín
  • Atlético Nacional
  • Atletismo
  • Fútbol Internacional
  • Champions League
  • Copa Libertadores de América
  • Copa Sudamericana
  • Baloncesto
  • Deportes Extremos
  • Ciclismo
  • Deporte a Motor
  • Golf

    • Entretenimiento

  • Arte
  • Cultura
  • Gastronomía
  • Historia
  • Horóscopo
  • Literatura
  • Moda
  • Redes Sociales
  • Vivir mejor
  • Mascotas
  • Urbano
  • Feria de Flores
    • Play Horóscopo Sexualidad Más Salud Ciencia y Tecnología Opinión Denuncia Ciudadana Ciudad Crónica Fe de Erratas
    Minuto30 S.A.S - Copyright © 2019 | Superintendencia de Industria y Comercio - Nit: 900604924-8 | Medellín - Antioquia, Colombia | info@minuto30.com

    'Lo que leas hoy en Minuto30 mañana será noticia'.

  • Inicio
  • ¿Quiénes Somos?
  • ¿Cómo anunciar?
  • Términos y Condiciones
  • Política de Privacidad
  • Contáctenos