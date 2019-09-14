Sam Smith decide que no será “él” o “ella”, ahora es “élle”

El cantante Sam Smith ya se había declarado como una persona no binaria, es decir, que no se identifica ni como mujer, ni como hombre. Hoy ha comunicado al mundo que su postura sigue en pie y ahora pide que su pronombre sea “They” o “Them“, que en español se podría traducir (no oficialmente) como “Élle”.

Sabemos que es un poco difícil de entender, pero la sociedad está empezando a reconocer las diferentes identidades sexuales y con ello el lenguaje también evoluciona a la par. Sam Smith es un vivo ejemplo de ello y con el anunció que hizo en sus redes sociales lo podemos ratificar. “Hoy es un buen día así que ahí va. He decidido cambiar mis pronombres a “Élle”, después de una vida de estar en una guerra con mi género he decidido aceptarme como soy por dentro y por fuera”, trinó Smith.

El identificarse como una persona no binaria quiere decir que adopta rasgos culturales identificados como masculinos y femeninos al mismo tiempo sin enmarcarse en ninguno de forma definitiva, algo parecido a una imagen andrógina.

Sam ha decidido que si identidad se encuentra allí y por eso ahora pide a sus fans y al mundo en generar que traten de llamarlo por su nuevo pronombre, que en inglés es “they” o “them” (que en traducción literal es “ellos”), que en español se traduciría como “élle”, término que ha surgido entre movimientos feministas y LGBTI.

Smith sabe que se podrán cometer algunos errores mientras el mundo adopta la forma correcta de referirse “élle”, sin embargo, tiene la esperanza de seguir adelante con su reconocimiento personal e incluso ha dejado perfiles de activistas y expertos en el tema para que sus fans resuelvan las dudas que Sam aún está aprendiendo a resolver.

A continuación los tweets de Sam:

Today is a good day so here goes. I’ve decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM ❤ after a lifetime of being at war with my gender I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out… pic.twitter.com/IVoLTYbAWd — Sam Smith (@samsmith) September 13, 2019

I’m so excited and privileged to be surrounded by people that support me in this decision but I’ve been very nervous about announcing this because I care too much about what people think but fuck it! — Sam Smith (@samsmith) September 13, 2019

I understand there will be many mistakes and mis gendering but all I ask is you please please try. I hope you can see me like I see myself now. Thank you. — Sam Smith (@samsmith) September 13, 2019

P.s. I am at no stage just yet to eloquently speak at length about what it means to be non binary but I can’t wait for the day that I am. So for now I just want to be VISIBLE and open. If you have questions and are wondering what this all means I’ll try my best to explain… — Sam Smith (@samsmith) September 13, 2019

Love you all. I’m scared shitless, but feeling super free right now. Be kind x — Sam Smith (@samsmith) September 13, 2019